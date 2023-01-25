Twitter and IAS Partner to Provide Advertisers with Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement

With tweet-level analysis, advertisers can now better understand the content that appears adjacent to their ads on Twitter

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, and Twitter, Inc. announced the launch of third-party brand safety and suitability measurement on Twitter in the US. With Tweet-level analysis, advertisers can better understand the content that appears adjacent to their ads on Twitter's feed.

IAS & Twitter launch Tweet-level brand safety insights (PRNewswire)

"IAS is excited to provide our customers with Tweet-level insights designed to deliver greater transparency into their Twitter campaigns and measurement aligned with industry standards for brand safety and suitability," said Craig Ziegler, Senior Vice President, Product Management of Integral Ad Science.

This significant advancement now provides Twitter advertisers with reporting that is aligned with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) brand safety and suitability risk categories. For broader analytics, advertisers can access campaign-level reporting for overall metrics.

"Twitter is committed to promoting a safe advertising experience for people and brands, and this commitment has never been stronger. We're bringing more brand safety solutions to market than ever before, and we're excited for IAS to roll out this third-party reporting solution," said AJ Brown, Twitter's Head of Brand Safety. "Independent validation of the context in which ads serve according to GARM industry standards is incredibly important to us and our customers."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let's talk.

