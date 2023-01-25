Talent Development Platform GrowthSpace Sponsors Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management Excellence Conference 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthSpace , the world's first outcome-driven talent development platform focused on employee growth, is a brand sponsor of this year's Human Capital Management Excellence Conference by the Brandon Hall Group.

Details:

Human Capital Management Excellence Conference

Dates: January 31st to February 2nd, 2023

Where: Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida

To schedule a meeting with GrowthSpace at the event, please contact Meira Primes - meira.primes@growthspace.com .

"We are delighted to be partnering with one of the industry's most prestigious organizations," says Omer Glass, CEO and Co-Founder of GrowthSpace. "With the spotlight on talent retention and career management in 2023, employee development is a top priority for all companies and we look forward to working with those attending to enable tailored learning and development experiences across their workforces in order to meet business goals."

GrowthSpace was recently awarded with 8 badges in the prestigious G2 winter report for Training Management Systems, Mentoring, Coaching and Career Management.

Brandon Hall Group is a renowned research and analyst company for professional development, offering data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations for nearly 30 years. Their HCM Excellence awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

About GrowthSpace

GrowthSpace was founded on the belief that successful talent development not only benefits individuals, but also drives business outcomes. Leveraging the world's most robust talent development dataset and network of global experts, GrowthSpace helps employees and organizations drive successful professional growth, at scale. Hundreds of customers currently realize the benefits of the GrowthSpace platform, including Siemens, Microsoft, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Zoominfo, and BioVectra.

Media Contact for GrowthSpace:

Judith Arkush

+1.415.937.1724

growthspace@si14global.com

View original content:

SOURCE GrowthSpace