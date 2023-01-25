InventHelp Inventor Develops New Inversion Exercise Equipment (SCO-268)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffered from migraines for many years and thought there could be an inversion device to help relieve them while also strengthening the neck," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the #1 WORKOUT. My design would offer an alternative to standard inversion tables."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a piece of exercise equipment to strengthen the neck and relieve migraines. In doing so, it enables the user to perform various core and inversion exercises. As a result, it increases strength in the core, back and neck and it helps to reduce recurring migraines. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with migraines and those who wish to strengthen the neck. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-268, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp