Tiara Yachts Debuts EX 60 at Miami International Boat Show

The Holland-based boat maker releases its largest inboard model to date

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiara Yachts, family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, is set to debut its newest inboard model, the EX 60, to the general public at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 15-19. Measuring just over 60 feet and touting a near 17-foot beam, the EX 60 is Tiara's largest and most ambitious model to date.

Designed to be flexible for maximum owner customization, the EX 60 offers a variety of different cruising, entertaining and watersports options to choose from. With the integrated layout of the salon, galley and cockpit, boaters can experience optimal performance while having the space to socialize and entertain stylishly. It also features three comfortable sleeping quarters, two private heads for added convenience, and twin Volvo IPS1350 engines paired with the latest Volvo and Garmin technology, including assisted docking.

In addition to the EX 60, the Michigan-based manufacturer plans to display the 44 Coupe and 49 Coupe from their inboard lineup and the 48 LS, 43 LS, 38 LS, 34 LS, 43 LE and 34 LX from the outboard portfolio. The 38 LS, 34 LS and 34 LX will feature the newly released Mercury 5.7L V10 400hp Verado® propulsion package, which boasts the industry's first V10 naturally aspirated powerhead. The outboard engine manufacture will also have a 34 LS on display at their booth in Miami.

"The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is a highly regarded event in the boating and yachting industry," said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. "We're eager to share a product as excellent and significant to our brand as the EX 60 at the show."

The Miami International Boat Show is billed as the largest boat and yacht show in the world, with more than 1,000 boats on display and 100,000+ attendees. Staged at six different venues across the city, the Tiara Yachts booth can be found on D Dock at the One Herald Plaza location.

For more information about Tiara Yachts and the EX 60, visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

