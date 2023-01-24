Molex Elevates Electrical Safety in Harsh Environments with Launch of First Portable, IP69K-Rated Super-Safeway Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI)

• First-of-its-kind, portable, IP69K-rated product safeguards at-risk personnel and equipment operating in harsh environments

• Features superior sealing properties and vulcanized rubber resistant to high-pressure washdowns typically found in food processing

• Available in various voltages on 20A circuit with multiple cord lengths, including an overhead configuration for greater convenience and safer installation

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today introduced the Super-Safeway™ Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) industrial-duty product at the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (booth C13103). The new GFCI offering is the first portable 20A device to earn the IP69K rating, which is the highest level of industrial protection against the penetration of high-pressure, high-temperature water and dust. This latest addition to Molex's Woodhead® line of permanent-mount and portable GFCI solutions is ideally suited for the food-processing industry as well as other applications where sanitizing equipment continually creates excessive moisture and humidity conditions.

Molex launches first portable, IP69K-rated 20A GFCI to deliver highest level of industrial protection for food-processing applications and harsh environments with excessive water, moisture and humidity. (PRNewswire)

"Molex's industrial customers operate highly complex processing equipment in some of the harshest and wettest environments, so addressing their safety concerns is a critical business priority," said Tony Quebbemann, product marketing manager at Molex. "We developed the portable, IP69K-rated, 20A GFCI product to give our customers the highest levels of protection possible to safeguard them from the dangers of electrical failure or electrocution."

Meeting Rigorous Challenges with Industrial-Strength Solutions

A multitude of industrial and electrical challenges exist in food processing, petrochemical processing and mining plants where excessive water, moisture and humidity can create hazardous conditions. Similar risks occur in temporary outdoor environments where exposure to the elements can damage electrical equipment. For that reason, among others, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) provides stringent guidelines on the use of GFCI solutions to protect employees from electrical shock.

Molex's new double-insulated GFCI meets industry standards while offering extra measures of protection to keep workers safe. The product's open-neutral sensing relay stops power flow under threatening conditions in accordance with OSHA requirements. Additionally, the product meets both UL-listed and CSA-certified regulations.

The IP69K-rated Super-Safeway GFCI Industrial-Duty product also features superior sealing properties, impact-resistant housing, chemical/UV-resistant enclosure and vulcanized rubber for long-lasting, reliable operation. Nuisance tripping is minimized by the inclusion of an electronically enhanced filter while various product options, including automatic and manual resets as well as different outlet-box configurations, are designed to accommodate a variety of worksites.

As part of Molex's continued commitment to industrial-product innovation, the cable drops on the Super-Safeway GFCI feature a primary cord that can accommodate an overhead configuration for more convenient and safer installation. Moreover, the device can be coupled with cable drops using Molex Watertite® wiring devices with IP67, IP69K, NEMA Type 4X and 6P ratings.

Reinforcing Molex's Power & Connectivity Expertise

For more than two decades, Molex has combined product innovations and industrial experience to support more than half of the largest food-processing companies nationwide. The company's overarching commitment to safety, reliability and performance has driven the ongoing expansion of Molex's extensive lineup of industrial power and connectivity solutions, encompassing ArcArrest, Safeway, Super-Safeway, Watertite and Woodhead products. Molex's industrial-power portfolio is designed to support optimal worker safety and reliable performance in the most demanding environments, including the food and beverage, commercial construction, utility, and petrochemical industries.

Availability

The Molex IP69K-rated Super-Safeway Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter Woodhead product currently is available through Molex's North American distribution partners.

