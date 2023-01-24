Golden Age Canteen Leverages Parlevel to Grow their Business

Parlevel to help Houston-based Canteen Franchisee streamline operations and grow their business.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Age, the leading Canteen franchisee in Houston, has selected Parlevel Systems to streamline its vending, micro market, and unattended retail operations. Golden Age will utilize Parlevel's vending management system (VMS), PayPlus card readers, and micro markets across their customer base of over 2,000 points of sale. These tools will allow Golden Age to access real-time insights into their operation to increase revenues, cut costs, and increase service efficiencies throughout their business.

Parleve3l systems (PRNewswire)

Golden Age, the leading Canteen franchisee in Houston , has selected Parlevel Systems to streamline its vending, micro market, and unattended retail operations.

A family owned & operated business, Golden Age was founded in 1990 and has grown to supply a diverse portfolio of self-checkout technology across thousands of accounts in the Houston area. Initially starting with just one machine, Golden Age has grown to a ten-route company. To support their rapid growth, Golden Age needed to streamline their unattended retail locations and upgrade its technology solutions. Coming from an older, server-based system, Golden Age wanted to upgrade to a more modern, cloud-based option. After a careful review of suppliers, Golden Age chose Parlevel Systems and its technology to expand their unattended retail business lines consisting of thousands of vending, coffee, and micro market locations.

"Because of our growth, Golden Age sought a technology provider who could deliver a true partnership, and effective and easy-to-use solutions," said Cristina Noel, general manager of Golden Age. "Since leveraging solutions from Parlevel, we've been able to become more efficient, expand our account base, and serve our customers better than ever."

With Parlevel, Golden Age can use real-time data and remote monitoring tools to increase revenue, cut costs, and provide better service to their community. They can take advantage of tools like dynamic routing, product merchandising recommendations, machine alerts, prekitting, and more to improve their operations. Through Parlevel's all-in-one system, Golden Age can manage vending, micro markets, office coffee, and other business lines in one place -- increasing overall operational efficiencies.[GH2]

"As a rapidly growing business with a commitment to provide excellent service, Golden Age understood they needed technology solutions that would help them achieve their goals while continuing to go above and beyond for their customers," said Alan Munson, chief commercial officer at Parlevel Systems. "Parlevel's suite of solutions will provide insights and operational improvements that will help Golden Age expand their footprint and deliver their products in new, exciting ways."

About Parlevel Systems

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Parlevel Systems builds the most robust set of hardware and software tools serving the unattended retail industry. From vending solutions, to smart coolers, and dining platforms, Parlevel pairs intuitive technology platforms with a fanatical approach to customer service determined to help customers find success. Parlevel has become the backbone of thousands of businesses around the world—helping them spend less, sell more, and control their operations. For more information on Parlevel visit parlevelsystems.com

About Golden Age

Golden Age is a family-owned business focused on providing exceptional service and state-of-the-art equipment to their customers. Based in Houston, Texas, Golden Age's dedicated team aims to give the best unattended retail experience to meet local consumer needs and trends. Servicing their area for over 30 years, Golden Age's commitment to their customers has built the foundation for their success. For more information on Golden Age, visit https://goldenagevending.com/

Media Contacts

Parlevel Systems

Christopher Blomquist

cblomquist@parlevelsystems.com

www.parlevelsystems.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parlevel Systems