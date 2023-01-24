Covr Partners with Smart Choice to Bring Digital Insurance Solutions to 9,500 Agencies

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr Financial Technologies has partnered with Smart Choice to bring its digital insurance platform for independent agents, Covr Pro, to 9,500 Smart Choice agencies, allowing even more independent advisors to use Covr's leading digital solution.

"Covr Pro offers instant access to leading technology and comprehensive support that streamlines insurance transactions and improves client experiences," said Ron Alexander, Covr President and Chief Innovation Officer. "We're thrilled that our digital BGA solution is now available to Smart Choice agencies and their advisors to help grow their insurance businesses."

With Covr Pro, independent advisors get:

Intuitive digital platform

Market-leading compensation

Application intake & end-to-end case management including e-sign and e-delivery

Industry proven Carriers

No production requirement

Immediate access

In addition, Covr Pro offers self-directed tools and real-time quotes from top insurance carriers, 100-percent drop-ticket for all available products, and support from Covr's team of experts. For those not focused on insurance, independent advisors can refer clients to Covr Assist for a full- service solution.

"Smart Choice is thrilled to bring Covr's state-of-the-art digital insurance platform to our agencies," said Joe Fisher, Chief Operating Officer of Smart Choice. "Insurance solutions are an important part of building business, and the Covr Pro platform makes the process fast & simple."

Learn more at www.CovrPro.com, or call 888-988-6482.

To learn more about Smart Choice, please visit https://www.smartchoiceagents.com

About Covr

Covr partners with financial brands to provide life insurance solutions to their customers in an efficient, easy way that streamlines the process of selling and buying policies. Covr offers a choice of trusted life insurance products from leading insurance carriers, an easy way to compare rates, and the ability to purchase policies within minutes. Through its digital insurance solutions, Covr helps financial institutions deliver a great experience under the brand their customers already trust. Covr currently serves over 30,000 financial advisors and over 40 million customers across over 30 financial institutions. More information is available at www.covrtech.com, or follow Covr at @covrtech and on LinkedIn. For more information, please contact Covr's marketing team at CorpMktg@covrtech.com

About Smart Choice

The Smart Choice® Agents Program is a wholly owned program of Worldwide Insurance Network, Inc. (WIN), headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. They currently serve 9,500 agency partners in 46 states. For more information, visit www.smartchoiceagents.com.

