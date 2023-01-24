CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Long Beach Airport

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced launching its identity verification technology at Long Beach Airport (LGB), its 9th airport in California and 49th airport nationally.

"We are pleased to welcome CLEAR at Long Beach Airport and give travelers another convenient option for a streamlined security screening process," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint. CLEAR's launch at LGB is expected to create 23 jobs and generate approximately $1.2 million in local economic activity every year.

"Travel is a breeze at our award-winning Long Beach Airport, and the addition of CLEAR gives customers an opportunity to make the experience even easier," said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

"California continues to be an incredibly important market for CLEAR, and we're excited to kick off 2023 by further expanding our footprint in Southern California," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "Launching at Long Beach Airport means locals and tourists alike can enjoy our predictable, friction-free travel experience in even more places – which is all part of our mission to transform the way people live, work and travel."

In addition to LGB, CLEAR's expedited lanes are also available at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Ontario International Airport, Palm Springs International Airport, and San Diego International Airport. CLEAR also powers the free LAX Fast Lane virtual queuing pilot, which allows travelers to plan ahead and reserve a dedicated time slot for their party at the security checkpoint.

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 14 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

