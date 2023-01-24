BPA Solutions, Fulfills Additional Order to North Carolina University as Part of Their Continued Effort to Improve Indoor Air Quality Across Campus

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") announced today that its subsidiary, BPA Solutions, a premier provider and consultant for clean air services, fulfilled an additional order of twenty (20) additional Certified HEPA, AirBox air purification units for a university in North Carolina. The university has now made multiple orders of units from BPA Solutions as they continue to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) throughout the campus.

SinglePoint Logo (PRNewsfoto/SinglePoint Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Ryan Cowell, Chief Executive Officer of BPA Solutions, said, "We have worked with the university in their commitment to improving the Indoor Air Quality of campus buildings. It is always a positive reassurance and an indication of client satisfaction when a school returns to order additional units."

Cowell continued, "With all AirBox purifiers manufactured in Statesville, North Carolina, we will always take pride in providing Carolina schools, such as the university, with industry-leading air purification solutions."

Students returned to class on January 9th to start their spring semester. These additional air purification systems will help provide clean indoor air, which has been shown to benefit overall health and well-being.

BPA Solutions is an industry expert in improving indoor air quality. BPA Solutions has been working with schools using ESSER, EANS, and FEMA dollars. The Company is uniquely qualified and understands how to effectively implement air purification solutions and utilize the existing federal funding for clients.

Contact BPA Solutions today to implement your clean air plan.

About BPA Solutions

BPA Solutions provides schools and other governmental agencies with innovative and proven products designed to create healthier, safer public gathering places. To learn more, visit www.bpasolutions.com .

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SinglePoint Inc Investor Contact:

Tra-Digital IR

Investors@SinglePoint.com

(212) 389 – 9782 ext. 107

BPA Solutions Contact Information:

info@boxpureairsolutions.com

843.936.6649

www.solutionsbpa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.