360 Talent Avenue Launches New Website

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Talent Avenue (360), a national talent solutions leader, announced today the launch of its new interactive website. With the modern redesign, 360 brings an elevated digital experience to its visitors with many added features including self-serve recruitment solution identification, detailed product offerings and differentiators, customer testimonials, and company awards.

"Our new website gives us an opportunity to better showcase 360 Talent Avenue in the recruitment marketplace and provide content and solutions that align with our customers' needs," said Lacey Menchen, CEO of 360 Talent Avenue. "As a growing company, our site reflects who we are today, an ever-evolving innovative and data driven hiring solutions provider. Our modern offerings reflect the needs of the current recruitment landscape, and we are thrilled to have satisfied customers across 10+ industries and growing."

One of the main features of 360's new website is a tool that helps companies identify where there are gaps in their recruitment strategy and which 360 solution can help fill them. The 360-solution suite includes comprehensive recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) for high volume hiring, specialized search for unique, hard-to-fill positions, and recruitment consulting for a customized approach. Each solution embodies 360's " Attract. Engage. Hire. " process which helps take business to the next level.

