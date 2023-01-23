U-Haul Holding Company to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

RENO, Nev., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, will ring the Opening Bell tomorrow at the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate the Company's name change and the listing of both series of the Company's stock on the NYSE.

Members of executive management will be joined by Company leadership from its field operations as well as members of the Board of Directors. Royal Shoen, the granddaughter of the Company's co-founders and a current U-Haul team member, will ring the bell on behalf of the Company.

About U-Haul Holding Company

U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

