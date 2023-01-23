Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $34.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $4.6 million, or 15.3%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 9.38% and 0.98% compared to 7.65% and 0.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Noninterest expense increased by $4.4 million, or 5.1%, to $90.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $86.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other expenses of $2.8 million, or 210.5%, and an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses of $1.4 million, or 50.9%. The increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off-balance sheet exposure. The increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense was a result of severance and fixed asset charges related to the branch optimization and personnel reduction, as previously noted.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 139,365
118,549
1,279,259
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,431,728, $1,466,883 and $1,565,002, respectively)
1,218,108
1,251,791
1,548,592
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $751,384, $771,238 and $751,513, respectively)
881,249
899,411
768,154
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,238,722
2,269,751
3,596,005
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
9,913
15,834
25,056
Residential mortgage loans
3,488,686
3,386,064
2,969,564
Home equity loans
1,297,674
1,284,989
1,319,931
Consumer loans
2,168,655
2,116,238
1,838,748
Commercial real estate loans
2,823,555
2,812,830
3,015,484
Commercial loans
1,131,969
1,125,570
847,609
Total loans receivable
10,920,452
10,741,525
10,016,392
Allowance for credit losses
(118,036)
(109,819)
(102,241)
Loans receivable, net
10,802,416
10,631,706
9,914,151
FHLB stock, at cost
40,143
19,281
14,184
Accrued interest receivable
35,528
29,536
25,599
Real estate owned, net
413
450
873
Premises and equipment, net
145,909
146,173
156,524
Bank-owned life insurance
255,062
255,015
256,213
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
8,560
9,491
12,836
Other assets
205,574
210,744
144,126
Total assets
$ 14,113,324
13,953,144
14,501,508
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,993,243
3,094,120
3,099,526
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,686,431
2,812,730
2,940,442
Money market deposit accounts
2,457,569
2,577,013
2,629,882
Savings deposits
2,275,020
2,327,419
2,303,760
Time deposits
1,052,285
1,067,110
1,327,555
Total deposits
11,464,548
11,878,392
12,301,165
Borrowed funds
681,166
150,036
139,093
Subordinated debt
113,840
113,753
123,575
Junior subordinated debentures
129,314
129,249
129,054
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
47,613
29,647
44,582
Accrued interest payable
3,231
831
1,804
Other liabilities
182,126
191,450
178,664
Total liabilities
12,621,838
12,493,358
12,917,937
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,028,848, 126,921,989 and
1,270
1,269
1,266
Additional paid-in capital
1,019,647
1,017,189
1,010,405
Retained earnings
641,727
632,476
609,529
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(171,158)
(191,148)
(37,629)
Total shareholders' equity
1,491,486
1,459,786
1,583,571
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,113,324
13,953,144
14,501,508
Equity to assets
10.57 %
10.46 %
10.92 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
8.03 %
7.88 %
8.43 %
Book value per share
$ 11.74
11.50
12.51
Tangible book value per share*
$ 8.67
8.42
9.40
Closing market price per share
$ 13.98
13.51
14.16
Full time equivalent employees
2,160
2,191
2,332
Number of banking offices
150
150
170
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 117,137
106,943
95,574
88,174
95,295
Mortgage-backed securities
8,603
8,683
7,158
6,360
5,743
Taxable investment securities
840
838
715
677
640
Tax-free investment securities
701
709
683
674
688
FHLB stock dividends
419
148
82
81
82
Interest-earning deposits
153
1,295
1,684
467
467
Total interest income
127,853
118,616
105,896
96,433
102,915
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,871
3,157
3,341
3,751
4,295
Borrowed funds
6,938
2,710
2,290
2,059
1,964
Total interest expense
10,809
5,867
5,631
5,810
6,259
Net interest income
117,044
112,749
100,265
90,623
96,656
Provision for credit losses
9,023
7,689
2,629
(1,481)
(1,909)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
108,021
105,060
97,636
92,104
98,565
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(1)
(2)
(3)
(2)
(4)
Service charges and fees
14,125
14,323
13,673
13,067
13,500
Trust and other financial services income
6,642
6,650
7,461
7,012
6,820
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
51
290
291
(29)
71
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,663
1,475
2,008
1,983
1,343
Mortgage banking income
477
766
2,157
1,465
2,120
Other operating income
4,901
3,301
4,861
2,244
3,192
Total noninterest income
27,858
26,803
30,448
25,740
27,042
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
46,658
46,711
48,073
46,917
48,691
Premises and occupancy costs
7,370
7,171
7,280
7,797
7,104
Office operations
3,544
3,229
3,162
3,383
3,144
Collections expense
563
322
403
520
602
Processing expenses
13,585
13,416
12,947
12,548
13,639
Marketing expenses
2,773
2,147
2,047
2,128
2,054
Federal deposit insurance premiums
1,319
1,200
1,130
1,129
1,131
Professional services
5,434
3,363
3,333
2,573
4,513
Amortization of intangible assets
932
1,047
1,115
1,183
1,205
Real estate owned expense
53
61
72
37
44
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
4,243
—
—
1,374
2,812
Other expenses
4,180
3,906
5,245
2,355
1,346
Total noninterest expense
90,654
82,573
84,807
81,944
86,285
Income before income taxes
45,225
49,290
43,277
35,900
39,322
Income tax expense
10,576
11,986
9,851
7,613
9,266
Net income
$ 34,649
37,304
33,426
28,287
30,056
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.27
0.29
0.26
0.22
0.24
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.27
0.29
0.26
0.22
0.24
Annualized return on average equity
9.38 %
9.84 %
8.90 %
7.17 %
7.65 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.98 %
1.05 %
0.94 %
0.80 %
0.82 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
12.48 %
13.84 %
12.16 %
10.14 %
10.02 %
Efficiency ratio **
58.99 %
58.42 %
64.03 %
68.22 %
66.51 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.43 %
2.30 %
2.35 %
2.23 %
2.25 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
***
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 407,828
390,343
Mortgage-backed securities
30,804
21,463
Taxable investment securities
3,070
2,616
Tax-free investment securities
2,767
2,485
FHLB stock dividends
730
407
Interest-earning deposits
3,599
1,194
Total interest income
448,798
418,508
Interest expense:
Deposits
14,120
19,122
Borrowed funds
13,997
8,124
Total interest expense
28,117
27,246
Net interest income
420,681
391,262
Provision for credit losses
17,860
(11,883)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
402,821
403,145
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(8)
(176)
Service charges and fees
55,188
51,837
Trust and other financial services income
27,765
27,921
Insurance commission income
—
3,633
Gain on real estate owned, net
603
442
Income from bank-owned life insurance
7,129
6,050
Mortgage banking income
4,865
15,892
Gain on sale of insurance business
—
25,327
Other operating income
15,307
11,963
Total noninterest income
110,849
142,889
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
188,359
193,887
Premises and occupancy costs
29,618
31,073
Office operations
13,318
13,769
Collections expense
1,808
1,932
Processing expenses
52,496
55,763
Marketing expenses
9,095
8,237
Federal deposit insurance premiums
4,778
4,975
Professional services
14,703
17,621
Amortization of intangible assets
4,277
5,553
Real estate owned expense
223
298
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
5,617
3,453
Other expenses
15,686
8,349
Total noninterest expense
339,978
344,910
Income before income taxes
173,692
201,124
Income tax expense
40,026
46,801
Net income
$ 133,666
154,323
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.05
1.22
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.05
1.21
Return on average equity
8.80 %
9.91 %
Return on average assets
0.94 %
1.08 %
Return on tangible common equity *
12.13 %
12.97 %
Efficiency ratio **
62.10 %
66.02 %
Noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.33 %
2.35 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
***
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating results (non-GAAP):
Net interest income
$ 117,044
96,656
420,681
391,262
Provision for credit losses
9,023
(1,909)
17,860
(11,883)
Noninterest income
27,858
27,042
110,849
117,562
Noninterest expense
86,411
83,473
334,361
341,457
Income taxes
11,764
10,053
41,599
40,676
Net operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 37,704
32,081
137,710
138,574
Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.30
0.25
1.08
1.08
Average equity
$ 1,465,285
1,559,627
1,518,704
1,557,582
Average assets
13,983,100
14,474,091
14,177,698
14,308,334
Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)
10.21 %
8.16 %
9.07 %
8.90 %
Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.07 %
0.88 %
0.97 %
0.97 %
Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:
Net operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 37,704
32,081
137,710
138,574
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:
Gain on sale of insurance business
—
—
—
18,235
Merger/asset disposition expense
(3,055)
(2,025)
(4,044)
(2,486)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 34,649
30,056
133,666
154,323
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.27
0.24
1.05
1.21
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
9.38 %
7.65 %
8.80 %
9.91 %
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
0.98 %
0.82 %
0.94 %
1.08 %
*
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude the gain on the sale of our insurance business and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,496
2,186
1,970
1,884
1,354
Home equity loans
1,418
1,158
1,337
1,376
1,212
Consumer loans
836
833
976
1,148
1,336
Commercial real estate loans
53,303
56,193
60,537
79,810
106,233
Commercial loans
895
1,801
5,270
6,060
6,098
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 57,948
62,171
70,090
90,278
116,233
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 473
54
2
760
244
Home equity loans
180
316
172
195
223
Consumer loans
178
155
158
190
241
Commercial real estate loans
1,220
55
911
333
239
Commercial loans
145
237
358
4
53
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 2,196
817
1,601
1,482
1,000
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 31
32
199
830
1,163
Home equity loans
290
432
566
371
61
Consumer loans
341
382
226
280
292
Commercial real estate loans
473
848
630
—
364
Commercial loans
96
132
73
—
218
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 1,231
1,826
1,694
1,481
2,098
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 5,574
5,544
5,445
3,976
7,641
Home equity loans
2,257
1,779
2,081
2,968
4,262
Consumer loans
2,672
2,031
1,942
1,782
2,069
Commercial real estate loans
7,867
8,821
14,949
21,399
24,063
Commercial loans
1,491
638
583
795
1,105
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 19,861
18,813
25,000
30,920
39,140
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 81,236
83,627
98,385
124,161
158,471
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 81,236
83,627
98,385
124,161
158,471
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
744
357
379
420
331
Nonperforming loans
81,980
83,984
98,764
124,581
158,802
Real estate owned, net
413
450
1,205
929
873
Nonperforming assets
$ 82,393
84,434
99,969
125,510
159,675
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *
$ 29,239
30,406
37,647
16,015
17,216
Accruing troubled debt restructuring
11,442
16,344
16,590
12,686
13,072
Total troubled debt restructuring
$ 40,681
46,750
54,237
28,701
30,288
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.75 %
0.78 %
0.95 %
1.23 %
1.59 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.58 %
0.61 %
0.71 %
0.87 %
1.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.08 %
1.02 %
0.94 %
0.98 %
1.02 %
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
1.08 %
1.02 %
0.95 %
0.98 %
1.03 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
143.98 %
130.76 %
99.59 %
79.70 %
64.38 %
*
Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At December 31, 2022
Pass
Special
mention *
Substandard
**
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,484,870
—
13,729
—
—
3,498,599
Home equity loans
1,292,146
—
5,528
—
—
1,297,674
Consumer loans
2,164,220
—
4,435
—
—
2,168,655
Total Personal Banking
6,941,236
—
23,692
—
—
6,964,928
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,579,809
55,076
188,670
—
—
2,823,555
Commercial loans
1,100,707
7,384
23,878
—
—
1,131,969
Total Commercial Banking
3,680,516
62,460
212,548
—
—
3,955,524
Total loans
$ 10,621,752
62,460
236,240
—
—
10,920,452
At September 30, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,388,168
—
13,730
—
—
3,401,898
Home equity loans
1,279,968
—
5,021
—
—
1,284,989
Consumer loans
2,112,478
—
3,760
—
—
2,116,238
Total Personal Banking
6,780,614
—
22,511
—
—
6,803,125
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,589,648
34,684
188,498
—
—
2,812,830
Commercial loans
1,094,830
4,004
26,736
—
—
1,125,570
Total Commercial Banking
3,684,478
38,688
215,234
—
—
3,938,400
Total loans
$ 10,465,092
38,688
237,745
—
—
10,741,525
At June 30, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,273,117
—
13,658
—
—
3,286,775
Home equity loans
1,275,124
—
5,368
—
—
1,280,492
Consumer loans
1,998,863
—
3,682
—
—
2,002,545
Total Personal Banking
6,547,104
—
22,708
—
—
6,569,812
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,600,207
51,540
224,429
—
—
2,876,176
Commercial loans
954,129
2,468
30,239
—
—
986,836
Total Commercial Banking
3,554,336
54,008
254,668
—
—
3,863,012
Total loans
$ 10,101,440
54,008
277,376
—
—
10,432,824
At March 31, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,108,366
—
13,523
—
—
3,121,889
Home equity loans
1,280,342
—
6,178
—
—
1,286,520
Consumer loans
1,892,162
—
3,819
—
—
1,895,981
Total Personal Banking
6,280,870
—
23,520
—
—
6,304,390
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,633,808
62,091
263,994
—
—
2,959,893
Commercial loans
839,125
3,277
32,349
—
—
874,751
Total Commercial Banking
3,472,933
65,368
296,343
—
—
3,834,644
Total loans
$ 9,753,803
65,368
319,863
—
—
10,139,034
At December 31, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,978,080
—
16,540
—
—
2,994,620
Home equity loans
1,312,820
—
7,111
—
—
1,319,931
Consumer loans
1,834,478
—
4,270
—
—
1,838,748
Total Personal Banking
6,125,378
—
27,921
—
—
6,153,299
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,639,676
74,123
301,685
—
—
3,015,484
Commercial loans
808,323
5,730
33,556
—
—
847,609
Total Commercial Banking
3,447,999
79,853
335,241
—
—
3,863,093
Total loans
$ 9,573,377
79,853
363,162
—
—
10,016,392
*
Includes $7.4 million, $4.5 million, $7.4 million, $4.4 million, and $14.9 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
**
Includes $39.1 million, $51.4 million, $59.3 million, $71.9 million, and $81.5 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
304
$ 29,487
0.8 %
26
$ 1,052
— %
20
$ 785
— %
281
$ 24,057
0.8 %
277
$ 20,567
0.7 %
Home equity loans
145
6,657
0.5 %
88
3,278
0.3 %
107
3,664
0.3 %
105
3,867
0.3 %
112
3,153
0.2 %
Consumer loans
737
9,435
0.4 %
549
6,546
0.3 %
563
6,898
0.3 %
523
6,043
0.3 %
589
6,536
0.4 %
Commercial real estate loans
29
4,008
0.1 %
13
1,332
— %
26
2,701
0.1 %
25
3,643
0.1 %
17
17,065
0.6 %
Commercial loans
51
2,648
0.2 %
48
2,582
0.2 %
24
1,486
0.2 %
16
1,268
0.1 %
12
193
— %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
1,266
$ 52,235
0.5 %
724
$ 14,790
0.1 %
740
$ 15,534
0.1 %
950
$ 38,878
0.4 %
1,007
$ 47,514
0.5 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
65
$ 5,563
0.2 %
51
$ 4,320
0.1 %
61
$ 5,941
0.2 %
24
$ 1,950
0.1 %
59
$ 5,433
0.2 %
Home equity loans
29
975
0.1 %
36
1,227
0.1 %
28
952
0.1 %
28
1,138
0.1 %
30
949
0.1 %
Consumer loans
255
3,070
0.1 %
223
2,663
0.1 %
178
1,460
0.1 %
159
1,839
0.1 %
195
2,006
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
16
2,377
0.1 %
13
1,741
0.1 %
9
1,472
0.1 %
1
112
— %
5
769
— %
Commercial loans
24
1,115
0.1 %
14
808
0.1 %
6
341
— %
3
103
— %
10
727
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
389
$ 13,100
0.1 %
337
$ 10,759
0.1 %
282
$ 10,166
0.1 %
215
$ 5,142
0.1 %
299
$ 9,884
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
65
$ 5,574
0.2 %
64
$ 5,544
0.2 %
63
$ 5,445
0.2 %
47
$ 3,976
0.1 %
87
$ 7,641
0.3 %
Home equity loans
68
2,257
0.2 %
65
1,779
0.1 %
69
2,081
0.2 %
91
2,968
0.2 %
105
4,262
0.3 %
Consumer loans
334
3,079
0.1 %
289
2,388
0.1 %
286
2,321
0.1 %
287
2,202
0.1 %
296
2,400
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
19
7,867
0.3 %
22
8,821
0.3 %
31
14,949
0.5 %
41
21,399
0.7 %
52
24,063
0.8 %
Commercial loans
15
1,829
0.2 %
11
638
0.1 %
10
583
0.1 %
10
795
0.1 %
8
1,105
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
501
$ 20,606
0.2 %
451
$ 19,170
0.2 %
459
$ 25,379
0.2 %
476
$ 31,340
0.3 %
548
$ 39,471
0.4 %
Total loans delinquent
2,156
$ 85,941
0.8 %
1,512
$ 44,719
0.4 %
1,481
$ 51,079
0.5 %
1,641
$ 75,360
0.7 %
1,854
$ 96,869
1.0 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $1.7 million, $783,000, $6.3 million, $7.1 million, and $7.3 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Beginning balance
$ 109,819
98,355
99,295
102,241
109,767
Provision
9,023
7,689
2,629
(1,481)
(1,909)
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(546)
(166)
(138)
(1,183)
(784)
Charge-offs home equity
(232)
(535)
(255)
(447)
(1,299)
Charge-offs consumer
(2,430)
(2,341)
(1,912)
(1,723)
(2,897)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(621)
(1,329)
(4,392)
(1,024)
(2,652)
Charge-offs commercial
(404)
(243)
(329)
(681)
(2,586)
Recoveries
3,427
8,389
3,457
3,593
4,601
Ending balance
$ 118,036
109,819
98,355
99,295
102,241
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.03 %
(0.14) %
0.14 %
0.06 %
0.22 %
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
Beginning balance
$ 102,241
134,427
Provision
17,860
(11,883)
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(2,033)
(3,672)
Charge-offs home equity
(1,469)
(3,380)
Charge-offs consumer
(8,406)
(10,049)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(7,366)
(12,823)
Charge-offs commercial
(1,657)
(4,213)
Recoveries
18,866
13,834
Ending balance
$ 118,036
102,241
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.02 %
0.20 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the
Quarter ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,439,401
30,974
3.60 %
$ 3,331,173
29,414
3.53 %
$ 3,171,469
27,327
3.45 %
$ 2,980,788
25,542
3.43 %
$ 2,977,942
25,269
3.39 %
Home equity loans
1,282,733
15,264
4.72 %
1,274,918
13,658
4.25 %
1,277,440
11,961
3.76 %
1,293,986
11,472
3.60 %
1,328,553
11,750
3.51 %
Consumer loans
2,069,207
19,709
3.78 %
1,981,754
17,256
3.45 %
1,880,769
15,777
3.36 %
1,799,037
14,907
3.36 %
1,756,620
15,514
3.50 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,822,008
35,428
4.91 %
2,842,597
34,158
4.70 %
2,915,750
31,844
4.32 %
3,000,204
29,757
3.97 %
3,113,924
34,062
4.28 %
Commercial loans
1,113,178
16,315
5.74 %
1,050,124
12,978
4.84 %
912,454
9,090
3.94 %
824,770
6,897
3.34 %
855,998
9,154
4.18 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,726,527
117,690
4.35 %
10,480,566
107,464
4.07 %
10,157,882
95,999
3.79 %
9,898,785
88,575
3.63 %
10,033,037
95,749
3.79 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,956,167
8,603
1.76 %
2,019,715
8,683
1.72 %
1,952,375
7,158
1.47 %
1,945,173
6,360
1.31 %
1,894,683
5,743
1.21 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
386,468
1,753
1.81 %
388,755
1,762
1.81 %
376,935
1,590
1.69 %
373,694
1,540
1.65 %
358,558
1,535
1.71 %
FHLB stock, at cost
26,827
419
6.19 %
14,028
148
4.19 %
13,428
82
2.44 %
13,870
81
2.38 %
14,459
82
2.25 %
Other interest-earning deposits
9,990
153
5.99 %
253,192
1,295
2.00 %
846,142
1,684
0.79 %
1,218,960
467
0.15 %
1,168,449
467
0.16 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,105,979
128,618
3.89 %
13,156,256
119,352
3.60 %
13,346,762
106,513
3.20 %
13,450,482
97,023
2.93 %
13,469,186
103,576
3.05 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
877,121
896,663
909,943
973,092
1,004,905
Total assets
$ 13,983,100
$ 14,052,919
$ 14,256,705
$ 14,423,574
$ 14,474,091
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,298,451
585
0.10 %
$ 2,350,248
594
0.10 %
$ 2,361,919
589
0.10 %
$ 2,334,494
592
0.10 %
$ 2,282,606
622
0.11 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,718,360
509
0.07 %
2,794,338
360
0.05 %
2,857,336
310
0.04 %
2,875,430
321
0.05 %
2,933,466
411
0.06 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,512,892
1,310
0.21 %
2,620,850
692
0.10 %
2,653,467
668
0.10 %
2,668,105
653
0.10 %
2,618,177
656
0.10 %
Time deposits
1,024,895
1,467
0.57 %
1,110,906
1,511
0.54 %
1,220,815
1,774
0.58 %
1,292,608
2,185
0.69 %
1,356,513
2,606
0.76 %
Borrowed funds (f)
451,369
3,967
3.49 %
127,073
239
0.75 %
123,749
167
0.54 %
135,289
158
0.47 %
135,038
159
0.47 %
Subordinated debt
113,783
1,148
4.04 %
113,695
1,149
4.04 %
119,563
1,203
4.03 %
123,608
1,250
4.05 %
123,514
1,180
3.82 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,271
1,823
5.52 %
129,207
1,322
4.00 %
129,142
920
2.82 %
129,077
651
2.02 %
129,012
625
1.89 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,249,021
10,809
0.46 %
9,246,317
5,867
0.25 %
9,465,991
5,631
0.24 %
9,558,611
5,810
0.25 %
9,578,326
6,259
0.26 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
3,039,000
3,093,490
3,090,372
3,060,698
3,093,518
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
229,794
209,486
193,510
203,537
242,620
Total liabilities
12,517,815
12,549,293
12,749,873
12,822,846
12,914,464
Shareholders' equity
1,465,285
1,503,626
1,506,832
1,600,728
1,559,627
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 13,983,100
$ 14,052,919
$ 14,256,705
$ 14,423,574
$ 14,474,091
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
117,809
3.43 %
113,485
3.35 %
100,882
2.96 %
91,213
2.68 %
97,317
2.79 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,856,958
3.57 %
$ 3,909,939
3.42 %
$ 3,880,771
3.07 %
$ 3,891,871
2.75 %
$ 3,890,860
2.89 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.42X
1.42X
1.41X
1.41X
1.41X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.13%, 0.11%, 0.11%, 0.12%, and 0.14%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.33%, 4.05%, 3.77%, 3.61%, and 3.77%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.59%, 1.59%, 1.48%, 1.45%, and 1.48%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.87%, 3.58%, 3.18%, 2.91%, and 3.03%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.41%, 3.33%, 2.94%, 2.66%, and 2.77%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.54%, 3.40%, 3.05%, 2.73%, and 2.87%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,232,487
113,256
3.50 %
$ 2,969,939
102,642
3.46 %
Home equity loans
1,282,218
52,707
4.11 %
1,374,038
48,789
3.55 %
Consumer loans
1,933,557
67,296
3.48 %
1,635,613
60,854
3.72 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,894,508
131,230
4.47 %
3,222,272
141,186
4.32 %
Commercial loans
976,128
45,293
4.58 %
1,037,758
38,794
3.69 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,318,898
409,782
3.97 %
10,239,620
392,265
3.83 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,968,528
30,804
1.56 %
1,704,006
21,463
1.26 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
381,518
6,671
1.75 %
350,806
5,848
1.67 %
FHLB stock, at cost
17,065
730
4.27 %
20,229
407
2.01 %
Other interest-earning deposits
567,609
3,599
0.63 %
921,360
1,194
0.13 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,253,618
451,586
3.41 %
13,236,021
421,177
3.18 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
924,080
1,072,313
Total assets
$ 14,177,698
$ 14,308,334
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,336,217
2,343
0.10 %
$ 2,232,454
2,440
0.11 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,810,889
1,517
0.05 %
2,862,677
1,660
0.06 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,613,422
3,377
0.13 %
2,554,975
2,570
0.10 %
Time deposits
1,161,432
6,883
0.59 %
1,463,522
12,452
0.85 %
Borrowed funds (f)
212,026
4,531
2.14 %
135,285
616
0.46 %
Subordinated debt
117,625
4,750
4.04 %
123,457
4,980
4.03 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,175
4,716
3.60 %
128,915
2,528
1.93 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,380,786
28,117
0.30 %
9,501,285
27,246
0.29 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
3,070,892
2,999,392
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
207,316
250,075
Total liabilities
12,658,994
12,750,752
Shareholders' equity
1,518,704
1,557,582
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,177,698
$ 14,308,334
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
423,469
3.11 %
393,931
2.89 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,872,832
3.20 %
$ 3,734,736
2.98 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.41X
1.39X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.12% and 0.16%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.95% and 3.81%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.53% and 1.45%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.39% and 3.16%, respectively.
