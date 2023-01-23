GNC Powers Innovation with Launch of New Beyond Raw® LIT™ Flavor: JOLLY RANCHER Cherry

Driven by consumer demand, explosive pumps can now come to life through pre-workout in new flavor

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When consumers ask, GNC listens and delivers. Its Beyond Raw® LIT™ pre-workout collections boasts a variety of flavors including JOLLY RANCHER Green Apple, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and Grape (which launched exclusively at GNC in 2022). And now GNC is adding another bold fruit flavor to the mix: JOLLY RANCHER Cherry. This addition allows consumers to enjoy the benefits of an effective pre-workout in a highly requested, great tasting, efficacious flavor.

"The launch of our JOLLY RANCHER Cherry flavor is our newest collaboration with The Hershey Company," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Time and again, we've seen science-backed formulas with mouth-watering flavors yield both results and connection with our consumers. Our commitment to industry leading flavor innovation, especially when it comes to our anchor brands like Beyond Raw®, is a priority and we're confident Beyond Raw® LIT™ pre-workout in JOLLY RANCHER Cherry will offer intense energy, endurance, and focus necessary for big training routines."

Beyond Raw® LIT™ in JOLLY RANCHER Cherry is offered in convenient formats including:

"We're excited to launch our fifth new flavor with GNC and Beyond Raw®," said Ernie Savo, Senior Director, Global Licensing, The Hershey Company. "GNC shoppers and JOLLY RANCHER enthusiasts share a key product expectation: absurdly bold flavor that trigger the nostalgia of their youth. JOLLY RANCHER Cherry delivers at GNC and is a great addition to the portfolio."

Beyond Raw® LIT™ JOLLY RANCHER Cherry is now available for purchase at GNC locations nationwide and at GNC.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

