Comcast Brings Fiber-Rich Network to More Than 2,600 Homes and Businesses in Plainfield

Hundreds of Homes and Business in Plainfield Already Serviceable with Full Project to be Completed by End of Year

PLAINFIELD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its investment in Connecticut, Comcast today announced it is further expanding its smart, fast and reliable fiber-rich network to more than 2,600 residents and businesses in the town of Plainfield. This follows Comcast's announcement in May 2022 that it would be expanding to nearly 2,500 residents and businesses in Jewett City, where it has started providing its full suite of services, including Xfinity residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and Comcast Business speeds up to 100 Gbps, to its newest customers.

Comcast is scheduled to complete these expansion projects in Plainfield and Jewett City in 2023. With these combined projects, Comcast will be expanding its network to 5,100 additional homes and businesses in Eastern Connecticut.

"Plainfield is glad to welcome Comcast to town to offer our residents and businesses more choices. Bringing Comcast to the community is a positive benefit to those who live and work here," said First Selectman Kevin M. Cunningham.

Comcast's most recent expansions to Plainfield and Jewett City are part of the company's latest investment in Connecticut, which also includes expansions to East Lyme, New London and Waterford. In addition, Comcast recently announced a network expansion to nearly 100 unserved businesses in the North End of Hartford. These projects add to the $312 million in technology and infrastructure investments the company made from 2019-2021 across the state.

"We have committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses in Connecticut have the connectivity they need to succeed," said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region, which is based in Connecticut. "We are proud to provide Plainfield with fast, secure, and reliable Internet services that are built to meet the community's needs today and into the future."

Residents and businesses in Plainfield and Jewett City can visit Xfinity.com, call 1-800-XFINITY or visit our Xfinity Store at 220 CT-12 in Groton to see if service is available. Experts at the Xfinity Store can also help with product demonstrations and answer any questions consumers may have and can help local businesses schedule an informational meeting with the Comcast Business sales team.

Residential customers in these areas will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of Internet products, including supersonic WiFi technology from powerful gateways, xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity Mobile and the ultimate entertainment with Flex, a 4K platform for Internet-only customers that seamlessly delivers streaming content.

Comcast is proud to participate in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet and/or mobile service. Thanks to ACP, eligible Comcast customers can get home Internet through Comcast's Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the federal credit is applied. Internet Essentials customers can also add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

Comcast is deeply committed to advancing digital equity in the communities it serves. The company has installed 32 Lift Zones in Connecticut, providing free WiFi service to help these community centers promote digital learning. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive, 10-year, $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company's long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.

