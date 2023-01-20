Six Smartphone Tips for Traveling Internationally in 2023

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With pent up demand for travel after years of restrictions, international travel options are gaining in popularity. The U.S. dollar is strong, making international travel especially attractive, and according to a recent survey by MMGY Travel Intelligence, a quarter of Americans with travel plans within the next six months are expecting to travel internationally, the highest percentage in three years.

UScellular's Smartphone Tips for International Travel (PRNewswire)

The experts at UScellular are here to help you navigate through your international travel connectivity questions.

An important aspect of deciding to travel internationally is your access to smartphone connectivity, either using your mobile plan or the availability of public Wi-Fi. You may be asking yourself if your phone will work, how much it will cost and if you even want to use it while on vacation. The experts at UScellular are here to help you navigate through these questions and more with the following six tips:

Check Your Plan: Before leaving on an international trip, determine how much you plan to use your phone and prepare for any unexpected usage. Then, check with your carrier about Canada and Mexico , UScellular has affordable international day passes and monthly plans to meet a variety of travel needs. Before leaving on an international trip, determine how much you plan to use your phone and prepare for any unexpected usage. Then, check with your carrier about international plan options for your destination and to ensure your phone is compatible with global travel. In addition to offering plans that include calls, text and data while traveling inand, UScellular has affordable international day passes and monthly plans to meet a variety of travel needs. Get a Messaging App: If you want to stay in contact with friends and family at home, have everyone download an app such as If you want to stay in contact with friends and family at home, have everyone download an app such as Skype or What's App so you can send messages or video chat in a variety of countries. These apps aren't tied to your phone number and allow you to connect securely using Wi-Fi if you don't want to use your mobile plan. Download Maps: If you are planning to walk, bike or drive to unfamiliar locations and are unsure of your connectivity, you can download maps on to your Apple or Android device and access them offline using If you are planning to walk, bike or drive to unfamiliar locations and are unsure of your connectivity, you can download maps on to your Apple or Android device and access them offline using Google Maps . After you download an area, use the Google Maps app just like you normally would, and the offline map will guide you to your destination as long as the entire route is within the offline map. Speak Their Language: Going to an area where residents don't speak your native language? : Going to an area where residents don't speak your native language? Google Translate helps you communicate in hundreds of languages by typing or speaking words or phrases into the app. Similar to Google Maps, you can also download languages you need for offline use. Avoid Unintended Usage: One way to avoid unintended app usage and potential data charges is to turn off data roaming in your phone's settings. It's also a good idea to disable any apps that run in the background, turn off notifications and limit automatic app updates. Stay in "Airplane Mode:" According to a According to a Booking.com survey , 53% of people say phone and internet connection at their destination is essential, but you may want to relax without interruption. An easy way to ensure you aren't bothered – but still have it for emergencies – is to keep your phone on Airplane Mode upon arrival.

For more news and information from UScellular, go to newsroom.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

For more information, contact: Katie Frey, UScellular, katie.frey@uscellular.com

UScellular (PRNewsfoto/UScellular) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UScellular