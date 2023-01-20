InventHelp Inventor Develops New Target Training Aid for Driving Ranges (LBT-432)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improve target training aid for driving ranges to help golfers increase driving accuracy," said an inventor, from Pasco, Wash., "so I invented the ACCUR TEE. My design would provide a more gratifying alternative to signs and various objects that are often located on driving ranges."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a fun and effective new target for use at driving ranges. In doing so, it offers added value as a practice/training aid. As a result, it helps golfers develop more accurate drives and approach shots. It also could enhance entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers and driving ranges. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp