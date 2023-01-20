The final CIIE wraps up before evolving into the IFE Conference in 2024

"Our dream is to create a future of education that improves the lives of millions of people, and the only way to achieve that is by working together.": José Escamilla, Associate Director of the Institute for the Future of Education.

Next year, the congress will become the 2024 IFE Conference, a global event connecting Spanish-speaking countries with the rest of the world.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The last day of the 2023 International Conference on Educational Innovation (CIIE), organized by the Tecnológico de Monterrey's Institute for the Future of Education was packed with ideas, proposals, and experiences shared by all the participants in order to co-create the future of education.

The first major event of the day was the award ceremony for the Global EdTech Startup Awards (GESA Awards). The winners were Noodle Factory (Best EdTech Solution), InspireLearn (Emerging Market), Parças (Social Impact), Arcana Instruments (Innovation), and Storybook (Popular Vote). The following conferences also took place: "STEM Bogotá Olympics" by Edna Bonilla ; "Carso Foundation" by Javier Antonio Elguea Solís; "Rethinking Education for a Sustainable World" by Fernando Reimers ; and "Universities: Their Social Responsibility and Commitment to the Community" by Raúl Valdés-Cotera.

We also held various conferences and panels such as: "10 Educational Technologies for 2023", where projects were presented to shatter the mold for this year and the future, as well as the panels "Closing the Gap Between Research and Practice in Climate Action"; "Where Is Digital Education Headed: The New Strategy at the Tecnológico de Monterrey " led by Beatriz Palacios , Director of Educational Innovation and Digital Learning Tec de Monterrey ; and the "Times Higher Education panels "How To Drive Innovation in Higher Education" and "Closing the Gap Between Research and Practice in Climate Action."

This was also Day Two of activities for the thematic axis ofLifelong Learning, a space that was opened for the 5th consecutive year to find innovative solutions to the exponential changes we are experiencing today. Participants were able to attend six conferences, a panel, and three workshops, where they discussed the importance of organizations supporting on-demand staff training with the help of technology in order to respond to the accelerated transformation of today's workplace.

Of particular interest were the lectures given by Gary Bolles , author of The Next Rules of Work, who called for a change in mentality and obtaining a set of tools and skills to face the exponential changes in education and work; by Natalia Kingsland , Director of Talent and Culture at Banco Santander, Argentina , who invited people to be the protagonist of the human experience and technology as a fascilitator in the new era of education; and that of Vianey Valenzuela , Director of Innovation of the Tec de Monterrey Vice-Rector for Continuing Education, who delved into the innovative concept of on-demand learning.

Within the framework of the congress, a path was forged for Education for Sustainable Development with panels focused on issues related to sustainability and climate change. These spaces for exchanging ideas were key to identifying areas of opportunity regarding the implementation of these themes within the academy. Similarly, the congress included the participation of world leaders currently promoting an environmental agenda in the sector of education, as is the case of Dr. Fernando Reimers , professor at the Ford Foundation for the Practice of International Education.

Continuing with the activities of CIIE 2023, in the keynote address "Deliberate Innovation, Education for Life: The Future of Higher Education," Rafael L. Bras , from the Georgia Institute of Technology , proposed the need to use technology to create educational products that are more accessible, of better quality, and affordable. He highlighted the effort universities must make to have greater social and economic relevance and concluded that: "the only way we can keep up at this speed is by creating a culture of innovation, agile, premeditated, and with deliberation. This requires our institutions to reorganize."

For his part, in the keynote address, "Institute for the Future of Education", José Escamilla, Associate Director of the Institute for the Future of Education of the Tecnológico de Monterrey explained both the dream and the the purpose of said institute and listed the various initiatives that it has launched to comply with the key principles of education of the future which, under the acronym FAIR, seek to be faithful to its goals: to be accessible, inclusive, relevant, and responsive. He pointed out that "our dream is to create the future of education to improve the lives of millions of people. And the only way to achieve this is by working together."

The closing event was chaired by José Escamilla, Associate Director of the Institute for the Future of Education. He anticipated that the next transformation the CIIE will undergo, which in 2024 will become The IFE Conference, will be to have a global impact and become a place for the Ibero-American community to meet with the rest of the world and vice versa. The IFE Conference will extend beyond an annual event and act as a global platform for educational innovators to connect, collaborate, and co-create a better future for millions of people around the world.

