2022 Winners of the Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 15th year of the Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards, The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation , Bader Philanthropies, Inc. , and Family Caregiver Alliance are pleased to recognize three organizations—each delivering a state-of-the-art program that addresses the needs of caregivers and those they care for living with Alzheimer's disease or a related condition.

Each model program will receive $20,000 for their work in the following categories:

Creative Expression

Amazing Grace Chorus – West Walker Academy - St. Paul, Minnesota

Through the healing power of gospel music, the Amazing Grace Chorus serves to improve the lives of seniors living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, and family and friend caregivers. The program helps to reduce isolation and increase opportunities for personal enrichment while simultaneously creating a trusted and culturally relevant space to encourage families to safely seek out dementia healthcare and support.

Library Memory Project – Bridges Library System – Waukesha, Wisconsin

The Library Memory Project harnesses the power of the Bridges Library System's 24 public libraries and community service organizations to offer a rotating series of memory cafés convened each month, serving more than 200 people annually. Individuals living with memory loss and their care partners can count on finding warm companionship, acceptance to be who they are, and enjoyable discussions and engagement in music, art, theater, poetry and literature.

Diverse/Multicultural Communities

The Alter Program – Emory University School of Nursing - Atlanta, Georgia

Striving to improve health outcomes and eradicate dementia related disparities in the African American community, Alter recruits worship centers to become Faith Community Champions for their local community. Launched by Dr. Epps and her team in 2019 the Atlanta program serves an estimated 200 individuals annually. In addition, the program has secured over 40 African American faith community partners in ten (10) different states (Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Arkansas, New York, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and North Carolina) expanding the reach of Alter to close to 40,000 individuals.

Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards Reception in Atlanta

Join us in honoring the 2022 Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Award winners with program presentations, conversation, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages. All are welcome!

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 6-8 p.m.

Location: Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Regency V (lower level1 - Atrium Tower)

The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation

The mission of The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation is to invest in programs that promote education, tolerance, social services, health, and the arts. The Foundation builds on the ideals and pursuits of its founders, Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert. In addition, the Foundation funds Arts Education and Culture in Los Angeles, Jewish programs in Los Angeles, and universities in California. In the area of Alzheimer's Disease and related dementias, the Foundation focuses its grantmaking on the advancement of research and career development for early to mid career investigators and investments in caregiving, policy, systems, and practice change, and improvements in clinical care.

Bader Philanthropies, Inc.

Milwaukee-based Bader Philanthropies, Inc., is a philanthropic leader in improving the quality of life of the diverse global communities in which it works. The organization funds innovative projects and programs, convenes partners, and shares knowledge to affect emerging issues in key areas. Since its founding in 1992 as the Helen Bader Foundation, the organization has committed over $450 million in grants and program related investments, such as loans, loan guarantees, equity investments and other credit enhancements that advance its charitable mission.

Family Caregiver Alliance

The mission of FCA is to improve the quality of life for family caregivers and the people who receive their care. For more than 40 years, FCA has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson's, stroke, Alzheimer's and other types of dementia. FCA's services include assessment, care planning, direct care skills, wellness programs, respite services, and legal/financial consultation vouchers. Ongoing support is available with FCA CareNav™. FCA is a longtime advocate for caregivers in the areas of policy, health and social system development, research, and public awareness, on the state, national and international levels.

