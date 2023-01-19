XNK Therapeutics appoints Dr. Peter Hovstadius as CMO

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Hovstadius as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Dr. Hovstadius will be a member of the company's management team. Dr. Johan Aschan who retires from his position as CMO will continue as the company's Senior Medical Advisor.

Dr. Hovstadius received his MD from Uppsala University in 1992 and his PhD in Preclinical and Clinical Development of the Novel Cyanoguanidine CHS 828 for Cancer Treatment in 2005. He is also a specialist in Clinical Pharmacology. During his career, he has held Medical Director positions at several global research-based pharmaceutical companies, leading large organizations and being part of launching over 20 new therapies. Most recently, he spent eight years as Chief Scientific Officer at Novartis in the Nordics, leading clinical research operations for phase I-IV programs, medical affairs, regulatory affairs and drug safety. He also pioneered the role as Chief Innovation Officer at Novartis, establishing new industry collaborations between pharma and innovative startup companies in the expanding e-Health sector.

"Peter has a solid background in oncology and clinical trials development from both academia and the pharma industry. He will be key player on the XNK team as the company continues to successfully develop and expand our project pipeline," says Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "Our programs are increasingly attracting interest from the scientific community so Peter will play an important role for XNK's future collaboration and program development. I would also like to thank Johan for his contribution to XNK, and I'm grateful that he will continue to support the company in the role of Senior Medical Advisor."

"XNK is moving quickly in the exciting field of NK cell-based therapies," said Dr. Peter Hovstadius. "I'm looking forward to developing the company's clinical programs and increase clinical collaborations."

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug is developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its NK cell-based products to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit http://www.xnktherapeutics.com

