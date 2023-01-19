Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for December 2022

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of December 2022. In December 2022, Senmiao and its affiliates recorded approximately 0.7 million total completed orders, compared to approximately 0.8 million total orders completed in November 2022. The decrease was the result of a severe outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Senmiao's key city of Chengdu in mid-December, after the lifting of domestic restrictions as China stopped executing its zero-COVID policy.
Numbers reported since August 2021 include the number of completed orders from Meituan's ride-hailing platform ("the Meituan platform") utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee. Numbers reported since April 2022 include the number of completed orders from several other ride-hailing platforms in Chengdu (Xiehua, Anma and other platforms), under the same cooperation model as Meituan.
Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, nearly 20.8 million rides have been completed using its own platform. Over 5.2 million rides have been completed on the Meituan platform under Senmiao's partnership with Meituan since August 2021. Approximately 1.4 million rides have been completed on Xiehua, Anma and other platforms since April 2022. The number of drivers completing rides via all the platforms (known as Active Drivers) in December 2022 was 6,682, down approximately 4.8% from 7,019 in November 2022.
The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao and its affiliates' online ride-hailing platform since the launch in October 2020.
Completed Orders under Original Model[1]
(in 000s)
Completed Orders under New Model[2] (in 000s)
Total Completed Orders
(in 000s)
Total Fares Paid by Riders
(in 000s USD$)
Active Drivers
Oct 2020
161
161
531
1,800
Nov 2020
537
537
1,646
3,400
Dec 2020
620
620
1,862
5,000
Jan 2021
910
910
2,626
8,300
Feb 2021
710
710
2,164
7,000
Mar 2021
1,540
1,540
4,492
11,500
Apr 2021
1,790
1,790
5,332
16,500
May 2021
2,154
2,154
6,376
18,000
Jun 2021
2,068
2,068
6,193
18,500
Jul 2021
1,659
1,659
4,864
16,400
Aug 2021
530
432
962
3,001
6,073
Sep 2021
540
480
1,020
3,653
7,519
Oct 2021
531
505
1,036
3,780
7,010
Nov 2021
436
497
933
3,236
7,480
Dec 2021
492
571
1,063
3,788
7,845
Jan 2022
455
492
947
3,413
7,085
Feb 2022
344
371
715
2,651
6,008
Mar 2022
534
480
1,014
3,660
7,091
Apr 2022
502
369
871
3,009
6,095
May 2022
581
357
938
3,286
5,989
Jun 2022
602
319
921
3,290
5,862
Jul 2022
636
337
973
3,504
5,928
Aug 2022
617
400
1,017
3,583
6,778
Sep 2022
414
114
528
1,712
6,030
Oct 2022
600
306
906
2,794
7,574
Nov 2022
456
298
754
2,267
7,019
Dec 2022
390
267
657
1,973
6,682
Cumulative
20,809
6,595
27,404
88,686
N/A
[1] Under the original model, orders come from partner platforms and are completed by Senmiao's own platform. A rider can search for taxi/ride-hailing services on Senmiao's partner platforms, which then provide the rider with options for online ride-sharing service providers, including Senmiao. If the rider selects Senmiao, the order will then be distributed to registered drivers on Senmiao's own platform for viewing and acceptance and then completed by Active Drivers. Senmiao earns commissions for each completed order based on a certain percentage of the value of the order.
[2] Under the new model, orders go through partner platforms but do not utilize Senmiao's own platform. Online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on the partner platforms utilizing Senmiao and its affiliates' network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee. Starting from April 2022, the number includes orders completed on the Xiehua, Anma and other platforms, in addition to those completed on the Meituan platform since August 2021.
About Senmiao Technology Limited
Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.
