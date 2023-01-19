Mercury Insurance to Celebrate 'Community Hero' at LA Kings Home Games

Developing relationships and serving our communities has helped to become a mainstay in the Golden State

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is continuing its 60 years celebration of service to Southern California communities by returning to the hockey rink with its 2022-23 Los Angeles Kings partnership. This marks the 15th consecutive year the two have teamed up to give fans and policyholders unique experiences inside and outside of games.

Mercury Insurance and the LA Kings this season are unveiling a fan favorite with a power-play twist, "My First Game" series. The series features Kings players reminiscing about their first games. It's viewable at https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/campaigns/my-first/kings and Mercury invites fans to share in the fun with their own first game experiences on social media.

Mercury Insurance asked some fan favorites about their first game memories, including: LA-native Trevor Moore, Viktor Arvidsson, and Mikey Anderson:

Trevor Moore : "It was a Kings game. I remember coming through the concourse and the alley, then seeing the ice open up. It was pretty special. I was pretty young, but I remember how it made me feel."

Viktor Arvidsson : "It was a group of 3-4 friends that always went to the game. In Sweden , you either sit or stand as a fan so we were always standing at the glass. Just a feeling of going there with my friends and having fun."

Mikey Anderson : "It was a Minnesota Wild game. I was about 5 years old. My brother and I were wearing Marián Gáborík jerseys. We tried to go to as many of those [games] as we could."

"It's incredible to be a part of the passionate LA Kings community," said Erik Thompson, vice president and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "Mercury has planned a special program this season to coincide with our 60 years of serving Southern California communities. We'll also be honoring unsung heroes at Kings' home games for all the work they do in the community. We want our 'Community Hero' to know that Mercury appreciates them by giving each Hero the experience of a lifetime."

The Community Hero is a chance for the Kings and Mercury, with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to honor those everyday heroes we don't always know are right in front of us. The first Community Heroes are:

Ollie Goodwin , is a vibrant six-year-old from Valencia, California . Experiencing the magic of Disney World is his biggest wish. Ollie will be joined at the Kings game with his mom Marissa, dad Kyle, and sister Oakley.

Rachana Shah , MD, is the Director of the Cancer and Blood Disease Institute's Retinoblastoma Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. She helps care for many young children that develop cancer in the eye and is leading research in the field.

"The Kings are always looking for ways to honor the real heroes of the community," said Luc Robitaille, President of the Los Angeles Kings. "We're excited to showcase how these individuals lift their communities."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study,SM recognized as one of the "Best Insurance Company in America for 2022" by Forbes and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

