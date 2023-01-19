Industry Leader Black Knight to Help Fuel loanDepot's Next Generation of Lending Services

loanDepot will begin migration to Black Knight's cloud-based version of the Empower loan origination system (LOS) in mid-2023, with conversion expected to be complete in 2024

Empower will complement loanDepot's proprietary mello ecosystem, ensuring the company continues to delight customers and provide best-in-class tools to originators and loan professionals

Leveraging Black Knight's expertise and system flexibility, loanDepot's migration to Empower is expected to reduce the company's cost to produce and further increase efficiency and quality

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced it will be integrated with loanDepot's next generation of lending services as the company migrates some of its backend operations to Black Knight's scalable and secure cloud-based Empower loan origination system (LOS). The Empower migration will complement and integrate with loanDepot's proprietary technology ecosystem, mello, which was unveiled by the company in 2017 and continues to be an important part of the company's value proposition for originators. Utilizing the enhanced, cloud-based version of Empower, loanDepot will now be able to further leverage the skills and capabilities of Black Knight throughout its backend operations, increasing customer and originator satisfaction, operational efficiency, and loan quality, all while driving down its overall cost to produce.

"Enhancing efficiency, effectiveness and quality are all critical components of loanDepot's Vision 2025 strategic plan," said loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell. "The gains we expect to realize by switching to the cloud-based version of Empower will serve our customers well as we continue to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. It will also fundamentally change the way we run our originations operations, improving speed to closing and quality while also realizing substantial savings."

By utilizing the Empower LOS, lenders like loanDepot can realize improved loan processing cycle times and increased system reliability, as well as easily implement product upgrades and new version releases, while continuing to benefit from the proven support and scalability of Black Knight's hosting capabilities.

As a cloud-based, scalable solution, Empower relieves clients like loanDepot of the burden of maintaining their own independent backend loan origination systems. Importantly, this means loanDepot can implement system upgrades or adjust parameters to meet specific compliance needs more quickly and less expensively than in previous generations of technology builds or rollouts. Empower's overall flexibility will also allow loanDepot to custom-configure the platform to its unique processes and workflows, ultimately allowing Empower to function as an in-house backend system that complements loanDepot's proprietary mello ecosystem. Powered by APIs, the Empower/mello integration will support a seamless digital experience for customers, as well as provide greater ease and speed for the loanDepot professionals who serve them.

"loanDepot has long had a reputation for forward-thinking excellence in the technology space, and we're proud to partner with a known technology disruptor to help fuel their next generation of lending services and advance their strategic plan," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "We look forward to our long-term collaboration with the loanDepot team as we help them continue to innovate and lead the way in the nonbank mortgage sector for years to come."

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

