Hyundai and Lopez Negrete Communications Introduce First Bilingual Campaign Focused on "The Miles that Unite Us"

The New Anthemic Brand Creative Campaign Crosses Over Cultures Aimed at General and Hispanic Audiences

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has developed its first bilingual creative campaign with U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications. The campaign highlights a unifying anthemic brand message capturing that no matter how far apart we might be, where we go or where we come from, it is the miles that we spend together that make memories and bring us together.

"Our first bilingual anthemic brand campaign with Lopez Negrete transcends our vehicles to truly capture Hyundai's perspective on life, that while 'miles' are normally thought of as indicators of geographic separation, they can unite us when they are used to create experiences that bring us together," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We also strongly believe this campaign crosses over cultures and emotionally connects with diverse audiences so the broadcast and digital campaign will run in both English and Spanish, capturing today's multicultural consumers."

"As Hyundai's Hispanic agency of record, we are proud to represent a brand that is committed to building an authentic relationship with this consumer whether that is in-language or in-culture or both," said Alex López Negrete, CEO, Lopez Negrete Communications. "To see our strategy and final production afforded content for both our market and the mainstream market makes me extraordinarily proud of the work and our shared teams."

The anthem spot was filmed in Palmdale, CA and brought to life under the direction of Isis Malpica, with Macgregor as director of photography.

The campaign, aimed at both General Market and Hispanic audiences, consists of both English and Spanish :15, :30, and :60 TV commercials, :30 radio spots and streaming audio, and digital assets that will be shared nationally through the end of 2023.

Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Campaign Credits

Client: Hyundai Motor America

Agency: Lopez Negrete Communications

Chief Creative Officer: Fernando Osuna

Executive Creative Director: Alex García

Creative Director: David Padierna

Associate Creative Director: Luis Rodriguez

Director of Broadcast Production: Claudio Milczewski

Production Company: Shooters Films

Director: Isis Malpica

Director of Photography: Macgregor

Post-Production: ZapBoomBang Studios

Editor: Felipe Fenton

