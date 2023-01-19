Hyland named a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Content Services Platforms report

Hyland believes its capabilities align with the defined Full-Suite Content Services functionality in new analysis

CLEVELAND, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms for 12 consecutive years and Gartner now includes Hyland as a Representative Vendor in the new Gartner® Market Guide for Content Services Platforms (CSP).

The report defines the market for Content Services Platforms, noting they are "foundational for managing and utilizing content … and enable employees to retrieve and work with content in a modern and seamless way." Additionally, the report defines core capabilities that "include content capture, creation, consolidation, processing and retention to support personal, team, departmental and enterprise business operations."

Hyland believes those capabilities align with its strengths today and future vision, as its open-source platforms, enablement of low-code application development, and repository scalability and federation have positioned the company as a key partner of enterprises whose goal is to bring their content management under a single provider.

Looking ahead, Hyland's investments in innovation are bringing to life Hyland Experience, the company's next-generation, cloud-based platform that will deliver feature-rich and rapidly deployable cloud-based content services. Hyland Experience will build on Hyland's two-plus decades of expertise in delivering cloud-based solutions.

The Gartner Market Guide for Content Services Platforms report also highlights the need for customers to identify differentiators in integration capabilities with line-of-business applications or vertical specialization. Hyland remains confident that need for integration and specialization also aligns with Hyland's strengths, as the company is highly regarded and frequently praised for the strength of its integrations and industry specialization.

Those integrations include key platforms like Workday, Guidewire, Duck Creek, Infor and more. Last year, Hyland was named a Workday Partner Innovation Award recipient, and in November released a new accounts payable with Workday, furthering the integration specialization highlighted in the Gartner report.

"Hyland provides crucial solutions to our customers today, and we're innovating to continue to do so in the future," said Bill Priemer, Hyland's president and CEO. "We think the recommendations and details in the new Gartner Market Guide for Content Services Platforms reinforce our belief that Hyland's core capabilities, roadmap to delivering Hyland Experience and strength in integrations position us well to best partner with our customers moving forward."

*Gartner Inc., Market Guide for Content Services Platforms, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, Hao Yin, Masaki Suzuki, 9 January 2023.

Gartner is registered trademark and servicemark of Gartner, Inc and/or its affliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

