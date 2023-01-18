Quantum Machines technology becomes ubiquitous in the industry, now used in nearly 300 quantum computing facilities

Quantum Machines technology becomes ubiquitous in the industry, now used in nearly 300 quantum computing facilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , the provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers, announced today that its customer base has grown sharply over the past year, reaching more than 280 quantum computing facilities worldwide. Additionally, the company announced that it has raised another $20M in funding, bringing the company's total funding to $100M. The round included participation from new and existing investors.

The quantum computing industry continues to make steady progress, bolstered by the exponential growth in public and private investment, which reached $35.5B by 2022 according to the World Economic Forum. While there are still open questions as to the architecture of future quantum computers, we are edging closer to the realization of practical quantum computing use cases.

Quantum Machines is uniquely positioned in the quantum computing space, with advanced quantum control technology that will be at the core of future quantum data centers yet provides tangible value today. The company's solution can control a wide range of qubit types, and customers typically see a more than 100x speedup of quantum workloads when integrating it with their existing hardware.

This has led to the widespread adoption of Quantum Machines' technology, which is now used by over 280 customers in 23 countries, powering a large portion of the quantum computers operated by cloud providers, research labs, national centers, and high-performance computing (HPC) centers.

"Businesses and governments around the world see the disruptive potential of quantum computers," said Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "They are investing heavily today to position their organizations and countries at the forefront of the quantum computing revolution. Their mindset is clear — losing is not an option. Quantum Machines' solution helps them get more out of their quantum investment today, while our scalable and flexible architecture ensures their quantum infrastructure is future-proof and will be compatible with the quantum technologies of tomorrow."

Quantum Machines had a breakout year in 2022, reaching a number of significant milestones, including:

Experiencing a rapid growth in customers to more than 280 worldwide

Featured in 30 Quantum Computing research papers

Grew its team to over 140 globally

Additionally, the company announced a number of significant achievements during the course of 2022, including:

Chosen to lead the establishment of the Israel Quantum Computing Center in conjunction with a consortium of international companies. The center will be the first in the world to house multiple types of quantum processing unit systems under one roof. to lead the establishment of the Israel Quantum Computing Center in conjunction with a consortium of international companies. The center will be the first in the world to house multiple types of quantum processing unit systems under one roof.

Acquired Danish quantum computing firm QDevil, whose products and expertise complement Quantum Machines' quantum control hardware and software, enabling the company to offer a complete solution from gate-level to qubit. Danish quantum computing firm QDevil, whose products and expertise complement Quantum Machines' quantum control hardware and software, enabling the company to offer a complete solution from gate-level to qubit.

Partnership with Toyota Tsusho to offer Japanese customers access to advanced quantum control solutions. with Toyota Tsusho to offer Japanese customers access to advanced quantum control solutions.

Partnership with leading European universities, research institutions, and companies on the €5m EuRyQa project to advance Neutral Atom quantum computing. with leading European universities, research institutions, and companies on the €5m EuRyQa project to advance Neutral Atom quantum computing.

Released new Pulse Processing Unit (PPU) Hadamard. The unit sits at the heart of the firm's OPX hardware and enables the orchestration of advanced quantum computing algorithms and quantum error correction in real-time. new Pulse Processing Unit (PPU) Hadamard. The unit sits at the heart of the firm's OPX hardware and enables the orchestration of advanced quantum computing algorithms and quantum error correction in real-time.

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the path towards the new age of quantum computing. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale into the thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

Media Contact:

Gavriel Cohen

gavriel@westraycommunications.com

+914-336-4633

View original content:

SOURCE Quantum Machines