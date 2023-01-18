Exos Announces the Launch of Coach for Good Program, Bringing Wellness & Movement Programming to 7,500 Students Across 15 New York City Public Schools

Coaching company partners with Wellness in the Schools to provide virtual on-demand and live-streamed fit breaks to New York City public schools

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exos , the industry-leading coaching company, today announced the launch of its first-ever social impact program, Coach for Good. Tasked to serve core beneficiary communities of youth, women athletes, and the military, the program funds, supports and helps these communities get ready for the moments that matter most in their lives. Coach for Good's first offering, in partnership with Wellness in the Schools , will bring virtual on-demand and live-streamed Exos Fit movement breaks to 7,500 students across 15 New York City public schools.

Coach for Good helps children stay active with 15-minute "fit breaks" live streamed in classrooms each day to help activate the brain and body, and help students reach the CDC's recommendation of 60 minutes of daily physical activity per the New York City's Department of Education's (DOE) citywide wellness policy . Schools that make unified participation a daily practice throughout the semester will earn Exos-sponsored incentives with guest appearances by coaches and elite athletes.

"We are proud to partner with Wellness in the Schools to kick off our first Coach for Good initiative impacting New York City students," says Exos Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Robb O'Hagan. "This announcement comes at a time when students are adjusting to a new normal post-pandemic. With a focus on the key foundations of mindset, nutrition, movement and recovery, we aspire to help them get ready for their day by rebuilding healthy habits required for optimal learning and social engagement."

"This partnership opens up the possibility for Wellness in the Schools to triple its impact. The WITS Coach for Kids program increases physical activity in schools, improves social-emotional learning, and teaches students healthy habits to learn and live better. With the expertise of an Exos coach and the daily virtual classes, we are not only getting kids more active, but we are creating an opportunity for students to be part of a larger community and connect to peers from all over the city with a shared wellness goal." says WITS National Program Director, Wendy Siskin.

About Exos:

For almost 25 years, Exos has been dedicated to getting people ready for the moments that matter by promoting a holistic approach to health. As an elite coaching company, Exos applies its evidence-based methodology to programming designed to unlock the potential in everyone from elite athletes to corporate employees, first responders, military operators, and beyond. This personalized, results-driving approach is why nearly 25% of the Fortune 100 companies trust Exos as their workplace well-being partner. Exos' 4K+ team members impact 300K+ lives in 400+ facilities in over 60 countries.

About Coach for Good:

For over 23 years, Exos has focused on human-centered coaching and wellness programming designed to help employees, athletes, military operators, and more to show up and be their best each and every day. Exos' signature social impact program, Coach for Good, is powered by their coaches (2,000+ strong) and tasked to serve their core beneficiary communities of youth, female athletes, and the military. The program funds, supports, and enables access to helping these communities get ready for the moments that matter most in their lives.

About Wellness in the Schools:

Wellness in the Schools is a national nonprofit that teaches children healthy habits to learn and live better. Through public-private partnerships, we work with schools to provide healthy, scratch-cooked meals, active recess periods, and fitness and nutrition education. Trained culinary graduates partner with cafeteria staff to feed kids real food, and fitness coaches encourage schools to let kids play. Our partnership approach drives systemic, long-term change, shifting the entire culture of schools and ultimately fighting the childhood obesity epidemic.

Web: https://www.wellnessintheschools.org/

