Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 51 CIRA Certification Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2022, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Timothy Ahlberg Riveron Consulting, LLC Chicago, IL John Auyeung Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP New York, NY Erik Bell Alvarez & Marsal Dallas, TX Britton Bissett Alvarez & Marsal Houston, TX M. Wyatt Branson Paladin Chicago, IL Madison Brown FTI Consulting Houston, TX Bruno Carbonari FTI Consulting Sao Paulo, Brazil Scott Cockerham* AlixPartners, LLP Houston, TX Rebecca Coleman AlixPartners, LLP New York, NY Kenneth Ehrler M3 Partners New York, NY Adam Frenkel Alvarez & Marsal Houston, TX Michael Fussman* Baker Tilly US Milwaukee, WI Matthew Gates AlixPartners, LLP Los Angeles, CA Roger Gorog SierraConstellation Partners Los Angeles, CA Joan Hadeed Stapleton Group San Diego, CA Matthew Hauser Grant Thornton Chicago, IL Chase Hood Riveron Consulting, LLC Houston, TX Conor Jackson GLC Advisors & Co., LLC New York, NY Stanley Jackson Tax Squad LLC Olympia Fields, IL Alex Johnson Cortland Valuation Group, Inc. Washington, DC David Johnson Sherwood Partners Inc. Manhattan Beach, CA Dave Katz FTI Consulting Houston, TX Jamie Keys PA Consulting Quarryville, PA Hyejin Kim FTI Consulting Westbury, NY Rich Kline AlixPartners, LLP New York, NY Logan Laposta Alvarez & Marsal Dallas, TX Edward Li Mizuho Americas San Francisco, CA Yan Lin Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York, NY Casey Moran RSM US LLP Hartford, CT Clare Moylan Gibbins Advisors Nashville, TN Joshua Nahas Wolf Capital Advisors New York, NY Joshua Noble Riveron Consulting, LLC New York, NY Brian Oatway Ernst & Young LLP Seattle, WA Minesh Patel RPA Advisors River Edge, NJ Lucas Porter Ankura Consulting Group Sandy, UT Jennifer Quinlan AlixPartners, LLP New York, NY Adam Rapacki LyondellBasell Houston, TX Daniel Reddin UC Berkeley Berkeley, CA Thiago Rodrigues FTI Consulting Sao Paulo, Brazil Adam Saltzman FTI Consulting New York, NY Milena Sandeen AlixPartners, LLP Houston, TX J. Bradley Sargent The Sargent Consulting Group, LLC Chicago, IL Mark Sidorenkov Alvarez & Marsal Phoenix, AZ Matthew Sonnier Quarter North Energy Houston, TX James Spencer The Sargent Consulting Group, LLC Chicago, IL Jamie Strohl AlixPartners, LLP Chicago, IL Sean Tanner Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC Tucson, AZ Thora Thoroddsen AlixPartners, LLP Dallas, TX Kirsten Turnbull AlixPartners, LLP New York, NY Anne Vanderkamp AlixPartners, LLP Chicago, IL Rahul Yenumula AlixPartners, LLP Hamilton, NJ

*Also holder of CDBV certification

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org . For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference .

