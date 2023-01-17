TDengine Releases Simple and Secure Data Sharing for Enterprises

New enterprise data-sharing solution makes data access across organizations easy

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine™ today released a new data-sharing feature for its popular, cloud-native time-series data platform. By introducing user authorization to its core data subscription component, TDengine delivers simple and secure data distribution with fine-grained access control for internal and external stakeholders.

Precise data access can be challenging and typically requires a second database for managing users and a custom application to control access to data. TDengine Cloud now allows sharing of any level of data—from an entire organization to a single topic—with specified users or user groups with different roles. The security of your shared data is ensured by secure tokens and encryption in flight.

"Enterprises want to share data with key members inside and outside the organization to streamline their processes and meet their business needs, but they need precise control of their data to ensure that compliance and privacy guidelines are satisfied," said Jeff Tao, founder and CEO of TDengine. "Our data-sharing feature makes this complex process as easy as sharing Google Docs."

Significant features and benefits of TDengine's data-sharing solution include:

Simple and Secure Data Sharing: Share your data with just an email address and secure your data with fine-grained limited-access control for individuals or user groups, including configurable expiration times, data encryption, and secure access tokens.

Instance and Database Sharing: Grant developer privileges for an entire instance to quickly give full access to your internal team or grant limited access to specific database resources to specific stakeholders. Enterprises can easily transfer data internally and externally using the TDengine data replication feature.

Authorized Topic Sharing: Easily and securely share only relevant data by creating a topic with user management privileges. Use the power of SQL to create data subscription tasks that aggregate, roll up, or transform your data, and then share the results. You define the data to be shared, and TDengine pushes streaming data to authorized consumers.

Data sharing is available immediately for all TDengine Cloud customers. Learn more about data sharing here .

About TAOS Technology

TDengine™ is a popular open-source data platform purpose-built for time-series data. With over 20,000 stars on GitHub and hundreds of new installations daily, TDengine is used in more than 50 countries worldwide. The company has raised $70M in venture capital, including a $47M 2021 series B round from MatrixPartners China, Sequoia Capital China, GGV Capital, and Index Capital. Learn more at tdengine.com.

