InventHelp Inventor Develops Car Window Sticker/Invoice Accessory (DNV-444)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "While vehicle shopping, I struggled to see out the side windows of different vehicles due to the invoice. I thought there could be a better way to display the information," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the R O A D S. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional paper window stickers and it can be easily remove as needed."

The patent-pending invention provides a retraction device for new car window stickers. In doing so, it would simplify the use of informative window stickers. As a result, it prevents the paper sticker from blocking the view through the window and it increases visibility, safety and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motor vehicle dealers and other businesses that might display information on vehicle windows.

