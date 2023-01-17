Hovione is recognized as a Top Employer 2023

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The companies certified as 2023 Top Employers have just been announced and Hovione has been recognised as Top Employer in Portugal, the United States of America and Ireland, geographies that encompass 90% of Hovione´s employee population. The Hovione site in Macau was purposely not included in the evaluation due to COVID-related restrictions.

This certification is a recognition of Hovione´s resolve to put people first, and a validation that the investment in HR excellence is delivering. Hovione's People Strategy roadmap is focused on attracting and retaining the best to support the company´s business ambitions, and on providing employees and managers with a positive and rewarding work experience.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six domains covering 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Wellbeing, amongst others.

"Receiving this certification is a great motivator for the entire organization and most particularly for our HR Team which has been focusing on establishing best practices and on delivering on our people agenda. It is the confirmation that, as an organization, we are on the right path to make the difference. We understand that while we are not yet excellent in all dimensions, we are committed to maintaining a process of continuous improvement, by putting our people at the center of everything we do, always!" - said Ilda Ventura, Vice-President for Human Resources and Member of the Management Board at Hovione.

Beth Swiezkowski, HR Senior Director for Hovione in New Jersey adds, "We are delighted to be recognized as a Top Employer. Hovione employees are our greatest asset and to know that our programs and culture meet such a high standard is illustrative of our commitment to the team. We strive to be an employer of choice through competitive pay, meaningful work, and an attractive company culture. Over the last year we have increased pay levels and most recently, provided a special inflation bonus to counter the impact of inflation on our employees. We focused on employee well-being and engaged experts to deliver programs on managing stress, nutrition, and healthy eating and provided free healthy snacks daily. A paid full week shutdown was also added to our holiday schedule to ensure employees had time to relax and rest with their families at the end of the year. These are just a few examples of how we put our employees in the center of what we do."

About Hovione

Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of experience as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a fully integrated offering of services for drug substance, drug product intermediate and drug product. The company has four FDA inspected sites in the USA, Portugal, Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New Jersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for the development and compliant manufacture of innovative drugs, including highly potent compounds, and customized product solution across the entire drug life cycle. In the inhalation area, Hovione offers a complete range of services, from API, formulation development and devices. Hovione´s culture is based on innovation, quality and delivery. Hovione was the first Chemical/ Pharmaceutical Company to become a Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG and participates actively in industry quality improvement initiatives to lead new global industry standards.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. They help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2052 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

