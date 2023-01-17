Asieris Appoints Dr. Linda Wu as Chief Development Officer

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals(688176.SH), a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases, announced that Linda Wu, Ph.D. will join Asieris as Chief Development Officer today, effective January 17, 2023. She will be a member of Asieris' executive leadership team, play a key role in the strategy development and management of corporate's product portfolio, and the development and execution of the global clinical pipeline. Dr. Wu will be based in the United States and report to Dr. Kevin Pan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Asieris.

Dr. Wu has over 20 years of industry experiences and a successful track record in new drug R&D, commercialization, and portfolio management, including extensive global experiences in building and leading clinical R&D teams to successfully launch innovative oncology products in China and global markets.

Dr. Wu joins Asieris from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson company, where she most recently served as a Group Medical Director of Oncology, US Medical Affairs. She has tremendous experiences in drug R&D in China, serving as a Senior Director and the Head of Clinical Development of Oncology, and the Compound Development Team Leader at Janssen in China. She led and contributed to the approvals and launches of multiple oncology assets in China, including the unprecedented conditional approval of ERLEADA® for treating non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nm-CRPC) in 2019. Prior to her roles in clinical development, she had over ten years of research and management experiences in drug discovery at Bayer Pharmaceuticals and Janssen, with expertise in small and large molecules in multiple therapeutic areas such as metabolic and autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Wu holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the University of Southern California, an MS in Cancer Pharmacology from the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and a BS from the Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University.

"We are delighted to welcome Linda to our executive leadership team, particularly as we enter the new era of global expansion. Attracting and retaining talents worldwide is one of our key initiatives to power us in the journey towards our strategic goals." said Dr. Kevin Pan. "Linda's extensive experience in clinical development and deep scientific expertise are essential to Asieris. We are excited to have Linda to lead our development teams in China and the US, and accelerate our progress to address huge unmet clinical needs for GU cancer patients worldwide."

"Asieris is a fast-growing global biopharma company specializing in integrated diagnosis-treatment solutions for the unmet medical needs in genitourinary tumors and related diseases," said Dr. Wu. "I am thrilled and deeply honored to be appointed as Chief Development Officer at Asieris. In my role, I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams and working together to achieve our shared goals and making a positive impact on our organization to deliver innovative medical solutions for patients in China and globally."

About Asieris

Asieris Pharmaceuticals(688176.SH), founded in March 2010, is a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases. We strive to improve human health and help people live a more dignified life. We aim to become a global pharma leader that integrates R&D, manufacturing and commercialization in our areas of focus, as we provide best-in-class integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions for patients in China and worldwide.

The company has been developing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, exploring new mechanisms of action, and efficiently screening and evaluating drug candidates. With a well-established in-house R&D system and expertise in global drug development, Asieris is committed to launching first-in-class drugs and other innovative products to address huge unmet needs in its areas of focus.

Asieris is also enhancing its pipeline for genitourinary diseases via proprietary R&D and strategic partnerships, while closely following cutting-edge technologies and therapeutics. The company strives to discover and identify unmet clinical needs, and adopts a forward-looking approach in product planning and life-cycle management. We aim to establish an outstanding portfolio that covers diagnosis and treatment in a bid to benefit more patients in China and globally.

