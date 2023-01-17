Amtrak Releases its Third Annual Diversity Report

With metric-driven results, the report reflects Amtrak's commitment to accountability

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak released its third annual Diversity Report showcasing the company's representation data across all levels and departments through Fiscal Year (FY) 2022. Committed to advancing diversity, inclusion and belonging (DI&B), the report measures progress against annual and long term goals and maps out what lies ahead in FY23.

"Belonging is a journey, not a destination, and it's fostered when all individuals are treated fairly, have equal access to opportunities and can contribute fully to Amtrak's success. This is what makes Amtrak a great place to work," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Qiana Spain.

In 2022, Amtrak earned two important external recognitions for DI&B progress to date – including receiving top scores on the 2022 Disability Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

Highlights from the report include:

Hiring more than 3,700 new employees in line with the company's broader goal to recruit individuals that reflect the diversity of Amtrak's customers and the communities it serves

Signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge and joining the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion within the workplace

Increasing inclusive benefits including expanded medical eligibility for domestic partners and additional gender affirmation support

Supporting eight Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) including the creation of the newest ERG focused on mental health

Giving diverse voices within ERGs more platforms to share their experiences and perspectives – including corporate town hall events

For FY23, Amtrak will remain focused on people, the workplace and community through continued development of its ERGs, while increasing its visibility as an employer of choice. As the company continues to grow, with over 4,000 new jobs being added in FY23, interested candidates are encouraged to visit careers.amtrak.com.

For more information about Amtrak's commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging, please visit amtrak.com/diversity.

SOURCE Amtrak