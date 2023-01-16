XT.COM Lists ROND in its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ROND on its platform in the main zone, and the ROND/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-01-16 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit ROND for trading at 2023-01-15 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for ROND will open at 2023-01-17 10:00 (UTC)

About ROND

ROND (ROND Coin) is an ERC20 token deployed on the polygon sidechain and the in-game currency for the MMORPG blockchain game "Gensokishi online". A total of 97.5% of the total max supply has been burnt after August 2022 to adjust the max supply of the token. The tokens can be used to purchase in-game items, base weapons, and other equipment players can find in the project's marketplace.

The ROND token has multiple use cases and is very much integrated in the Genso Metaverse economy. On top of using ROND tokens to pay for entry fees for special events or access to UGC maps, users would also need ROND tokens to both purchase and upgrade equipment as well as paying any quest challenge fees. Players interested in earning ROND tokens would need to stake MV tokens, the game's governance token of the game, on the GensoKishi Online Staking Dapp.

About Gensokishi Online Meta World

The "Gensokishi online Meta World" is a 3D MMORPG blockchain game that is based on the game "Elemental Knights". Powered by the Polygon sidechain and backed by Polygon Studios, the game has 3 distinct features: free-to-play, earning via UGC, and minting NFT items upon obtaining them during gameplay. The game seeks to enable players to create various in-game items as NFTs and also edit certain constructs and structures in the game as well as the placement of AI characters and monsters. Players can obtain valuable in-game items like limited fashion items, special items, and original equipment to interact with other players worldwide. Players can also trade and sell their NFTs with others.

The project plans to sell housing areas, estate areas, and larger areas as housing in the metaverse this year in 2023. All of the sold estate will only be possible with the support of more than 130 professionals backing the project.

Website: https://genso.game/en/

Whitepaper: https://genso.game/pdf/WhitePaper_genso_EN.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/genso_meta

Telegram: t.me/gensometamain

"We're delighted to have ROND listed on our trading platform. XT.COM users will have the opportunity to try this new innovative metaverse and game created by accredited game developers," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM. "Users can look forward to diversifying their web3 portfolios with this new token listing."

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

