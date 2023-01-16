France and Spain promote with EU the Grenache/Grenache wines at major US trade fairs

These wines are featured in the most important fairs and events in the US wine sector as part of the program co-financed by the EU "European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines" that will be in force until 2024.

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain (through the Garnacha Origen Association) and France (through Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon /CIVR) collaborate to carry out different actions with the aim of bringing European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines to the American public. These activities are part of a promotion program, co-financed by the EU, 'European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines', which will be in force until February 2024.

These wines are featured in the most important fairs and events in the US wine sector as part of the program co-financed by the EU. Among the actions included in the European program, European Garnacha Quality Wines, took part in leading fairs like TEXSOM and triumph in the most important events in the wine sector: International Bulk Wine and Spirits (IBWSS) in San Francisco, USA Trade Tasting (USATT) in Chicago, and SommCon, in San Diego. A clear representation of the Garnacha Geographical Indications attended these events, showing an expert public (sommeliers, distributors, importers and the media) the high quality of Garnacha/Grenache in all its versions: red, white, rosé, sparkling and Fortified Sweet Wines.

According to Carolina de Funes, Manager for the Garnacha Origen Association, "The objective of this program is to improve the knowledge and market share of European quality systems, specifically, those that come from an EU quality schemes (PDO/PGI) that bear an indication of the grape variety of winemaking (Garnacha/Grenache), as it is the most cultivated transversal European grape variety (92% in Europe), with significant plantings in more than one EU member."

"Today, the US is the country with the highest consumption of wine in the world and Americans love Pinot, and, in some respects, Garnacha/Grenache has similarities in that they are both of fruity color and a pleasure to drink…, etc" comments Eric Aracil, Deputy Director of the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon.

Garnacha/Grenache wine sales in the United States reached 30,544 hectoliters for a value of 52.1 million euros in 2021, 4.1% more than in 2019 (according to a Nielsen study). In the last ten years, the increase is estimated at 47.2%. This advance is achieved because "there is great interest among the North American public, mainly among millennials, because of its unique characteristics," says Carolina de Funes.

"A liter of Garnacha is available on the market at an average price of 12.8 dollars a bottle," says Eric Aracil. "Americans are interested in European wines because they consider them to be quality products at a good price," points out Carolina de Funes.

According to a survey carried out by Wine Intelligence Vinitrac USA on consumption in this market, it reveals that 16% of regular wine consumers in the US (who drink at least once a week) have tried Garnacha wines in the last six months.

This year, the largest international Garnacha/Grenache event (The International Competition Grenaches du Monde, "from Europe to the world"), will be held outside of Europe for the first time; it will take place in New York City and approximately 1,000 references of this quality wine will participate. The competition will culminate in September around World Garnacha/Grenache Day, with a major event gathering more than 200 experts and professionals at the Garnacha/Grenache night where winners will be announced.

About Garnacha Origen Association

The Association for the Promotion of Garnacha Wine (Garnacha Origin) brings together 5 Spanish Protected Designations of Origin (Somontano, Terra Alta, Cariñena, Calatayud and Campo de Borja), and its stakeholders, including individual producers, institutes of agricultural research such as CITA (Aragon Center for Agrifood Research and Technology) and other public bodies such as AREX (Aragon Foreign Trade and Investment Agency). All the wines promoted by Garnacha Origen are single-varietal Garnacha (>85% of its content, according to European regulations) and have PDO certification. With some 5,500 viticulturists and 144 wineries, the five Garnacha Origin PDOs cultivate 34,945 hectares..

About Wines of Roussillon

Shaped like an amphitheater and nestled in the south of France, between Spain, the Mediterranean Sea, the Pyrenees and the Corbières mountains, Roussillon is known for its diversity of wines and terroirs. The unique geology and microclimates of the region allow each of the 25 authorized grape varieties to reach its maximum expression in these soils. It brings together a community of 2,200 winegrowing families, 25 cooperatives and 350 private wineries. With its unique mosaic of microterroirs, Roussillon offers a diverse range of red, white and rosé wines (14 PDOs and 3 IGPs), including dry still wines and Vins Doux Naturels (fortified sweet wines).www.winesofroussillon.com

