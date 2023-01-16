Austin-based general contractor Legacy MCS combines expertise in the exploding Single-Family-Rental Market (BTR) with local expertise

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rental and home purchase costs have increased exponentially in Austin, Texas. New housing deliveries are 9% below the historical average. According to data provided by Dwellsy, Austin now ranks as the 5th most expensive city for rentals. For these reasons, families are turning to the Single-Family-Rental (BTR) market.

Urbana at Goodnight Ranch offers duplexes, single and two-story homes across 11.6 acres. With units ranging from 632 to 1383 sq. ft., the rental homes incorporate granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and wood-style plank flooring. (PRNewswire)

Austin-based Legacy MCS, founded in 2015 by Cass and Andrew Brewer, is providing leadership and expertise for Single-Family-Rental and Multi-Family markets. With immense Austin experience, Legacy MCS offers pre-construction and construction management. As an industry leader, Legacy MCS combines expertise with a mission to build communities that people love.

Legacy MCS' construction management and knowledge of Austin provides them the unique opportunity of mixing both Single-Family and Multi-Family trades. This expertise produces exceptional product and value to provide customers with exceptional returns on their investment.

This value can be found at Urbana at Goodnight Ranch which offers duplexes, single and two-story homes across 11.6 acres. With units ranging from 632 to 1383 sq. ft., the rental homes incorporate granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and wood-style plank flooring. This attention to resident and community needs can be found at Urbana at Plum Creek, which offers 144 units, comparable interior features, a clubhouse pool and dog park.

With several new Single-Family communities in the works, and over 700 units completed or in production since 2019, Legacy MCS is the first choice for investors who wish to partner in this fast-growing market. To learn more about the investment opportunities in the Austin Single-Family and Multi-Family markets, contact them today at info@legacymcs.com

ABOUT LEGACY MCS:

Legacy MCS is a group of dedicated pre-construction and construction professionals with decades of experience executing Build-to-Rent communities. Recently recognized as a leader in Multi-Family Rentals, their team is committed to offering a full range of world-class development oversite with a wide range of proven construction experience and a return for our clients. Their project types include Apartments, Mixed use, Build to Rent, Condos, Hospitality, Seniors, Townhomes & Affordable housing. Legacy MCS has a legacy of building remarkable spaces with the highest level of quality, service, and value for their partners.

