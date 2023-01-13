Mendocino Companies Complete Acquisition in Utah

Utah Wood Preserving complements the Companies' existing operations

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mendocino Companies completed purchasing the assets of Utah Wood Preserving (UWP) and portions of its affiliates on January 16, 2023. The acquisition complements existing operations throughout the U.S. West, covering the fastest growing regions, in a strong market for building materials. The acquisition improves service and product offerings for customers of all sizes.

Mendocino Companies logo. (PRNewswire)

UWP's manufacturing facility in Woods Cross, Utah, is a well-maintained, highly efficient preservative treating plant on a large, fully paved site with dry kilns and rail service. The facility will continue to operate as it has successfully for decades. A distribution yard, operating as ABS in Denver, Colorado was included in the asset purchase.

Robert Moore, UWP principal architect and partner, has agreed to join many great UWP employees working for Mendocino's Allweather Wood business. Robert, bringing valuable expertise, has a 40+ year career as a pioneer in the forest products industry.

"We welcome UWP employees as colleagues and look forward to working together on initiatives creating opportunities for everyone," states Mendocino Companies CEO, Bob Mertz.

About the Mendocino Family of Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit www.MendoCo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allweather Wood, LLC; Mendocino Forest Products Co., LLC