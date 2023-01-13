Genpact's CEO Tiger Tyagarajan Recognized for Making Steady Progress in Advancing Gender Diversity in Leadership

As part of Catalyst CEO Champions For Change, for the sixth year in a row, Genpact continues to outperform global peers in its commitment to foster a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace for women

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer of Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, has been recognized by Catalyst, a global non-profit organization helping companies build workplaces that work for women, for Genpact's continued advancement of gender diversity in the workplace.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

"We know that what gets measured gets managed," said Catalyst President & CEO Lorraine Hariton. "We applaud Tiger Tyagarajan and Genpact along with the other Catalyst Champion CEOs for prioritizing and driving equity with methodical measurement and transparency."

The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies represent more than 11 million employees and over $3 trillion in revenue globally. The Catalyst report, Aligning Actions to Values: Catalyst CEO Champions for Change, found that these companies are leading the way in three key areas:

Pay Equity: The vast majority of Champion companies (82%) have conducted at least one pay equity review within the last three years—a higher proportion than found in other studies—indicating that they are models for other organizations to follow.

Representation : Champion companies are ahead of the Fortune 500 overall in women's board representation (35% compared to 27%), including the representation of women from marginalized racial and ethnic groups (8% compared to 6%).

Board Accountability: Over two-thirds (69%) of Champion company boards of directors assess pay equity progress and/or findings, and many influence and oversee diversity, equity and inclusion work more broadly across their organizations, demonstrating accountability and a commitment to fair and equitable business practices at the highest level.

"We must focus on building a purpose-driven culture that recognizes we are all better together," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "To materially move the needle on diversity, equity, and inclusion, it is critical to ensure that it is inextricably linked to a company's purpose and business strategies. At Genpact, we are committed to ensuring that we get to our vision of 50% women's representation at all levels of the company and we're continuously leveraging data to check our progress systematically."

Tiger serves on the board of directors at Catalyst, and is a founding supporter of the U.S. chapter of the 30% Club, a global campaign focused on increasing gender diversity at board and executive-committee levels. Genpact has been deeply committed to advancing women at every level all the way through the executive ranks. With 42 percent of the company's current workforce made up of women, Genpact continues to make strides towards its vision of being 50 percent gender diverse.

Genpact's commitment to fostering a diverse and equitable environment for women includes a broad range of ongoing programs designed to attract, develop, and train them at every stage of their careers. This includes a Women's Leadership Program, created in collaboration with Korn Ferry to build a pipeline of future women leaders; a cross-company mentorship program in association with the 30% Club; a Women in Genpact network to serve as an employee resource group; and a Pay-it-Forward social initiative to encourage leaders to sponsor women proteges and provide support during their professional journey, among other initiatives.

See the full Catalyst CEO Champions of change report for 2023, here.

