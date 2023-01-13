Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces January 2023 Monthly Distribution of $0.1056 per Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: BGH) announced its monthly dividend for January 2023 of $0.1056 per share, payable on February 1, 2023. Based on the Fund's December 30, 2022 share price of $12.68 per share, the distribution represents an annualized yield of 9.99% per share. Based on current projections through the payable date, the Fund expects that this distribution will be comprised of net investment income.

In addition, the Fund announced estimated monthly distributions of $0.1056 per share for February 2023 and March 2023.

The distribution schedule appears below:

Month Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date Amount1 January 1/20/2023 1/23/2023 2/01/2023 $0.1056 February 2/16/2023 2/17/2023 3/01/2023 $0.1056 March 3/22/2023 3/23/2023 4/03/2023 $0.1056

The Fund seeks to pay a distribution at a rate that reflects net investment income actually earned. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund's year end. The Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is managed by Barings LLC. The Fund invests primarily in short-duration, global high yield bonds with the objective of seeking as high a level of current income as Barings determines is consistent with capital preservation, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration, including the effects of leverage, of 3 years or less.

Cautionary Notice: Certain statements contained in this press release may be "forward looking" statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date in which they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of the fund's trading intent. References to specific securities are not recommendations of such securities, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Barings

Barings is a $347+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022

1 Amounts represent estimates for February and March.

