Athletic Republic Grand Opening in South Indianapolis

Local Family Expands Acceleration Sports Training in Indiana

SOUTH INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Republic , the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training backed by data & science, is set to open its newest location in South Indianapolis on Jan 14th. Located at 8735 US 31 in the Greenwood Corner Shopping Mall, the 3600-square foot facility features a 1200 sq ft turf, a recovery area of Hyperice tools, and proprietary training equipment for all athletes. Its innovative training center focuses on one's metabolic, neurologic, and muscular systems in order for athletes to maximize their abilities like power, strength, agility and achieve their sports performance goals.

Athletic Republic South Indianapolis Franchisee (PRNewswire)

The new facility will draw on Athletic Republic's three decades of experience in sports performance training known locally as Frappier Acceleration. Scholastic, collegiate, and even pro athletes can prepare for their next competitive season with AR's Acceleration Training, which can be tailored to meet the needs of specific sports, including football, soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball, softball, and track. Adults can take advantage of the AR-FIT program to stay in shape, get stronger, and move better, as well as ACL bridge, recovery programs, and private & team training.

Athletic Republic South Indy is owned and operated by local female entrepreneur Vandi Miranda, along with her husband Alberto and father John Ogden. After growing up in Fishers, playing soccer at all levels with Hamilton Southeastern High School, ISA club soccer and even college at Evansville and Ball State. She earned All-State, All-Region and All-Conference accolades during her time, and finds passion in helping all athletes perform their best. "I have spent more than a decade coaching young women to be their best and excel in soccer, at both the high school and club level." says Vandi, "Many have gone on to earn scholarships and compete in conferences across the midwest. Nothing brings me greater happiness than seeing an athlete perform at the highest level possible. Now I can bring a proven method for athletes to turn promise into performance."

As a way to introduce themselves to the community, Athletic Republic South Indy will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, Jan 14th. The public is invited to participate in a series of Grand Opening events taking place the next two weeks and beyond, including:

Jan 3rd - Jan 31st : Grand Opening weeks of free trial training sessions ( Book Online or by calling 463-777-2697) and up to $75 off on Founding Memberships. Grand Opening weeks of free trial training sessions (or by calling 463-777-2697) and up tooff on Founding Memberships.

Saturday Jan 14th : GRAND Opening Open House and VIP Tours

Founded by the late John Frappier in 1990, the innovative sports training concept was derived from practices used by the Soviet Union to expand the threshold of athletic performance. After being introduced to a multitude of physiological and training principles used by the Soviets in 1986 for the United States National Team during the Goodwill Games, John was inspired to bring these innovative ways to America. The Athletic Republic founder formed a team of sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers to implement these practices in the U.S. Today, Athletic Republic carries on the Frappier legacy by continuing to offer state-of-the-art training that unlocks the potential of any athlete, helping them perform at their best. The brand's use of science-based protocols and specialized training equipment have helped over two million athletes of all ages achieve their goals, by improving their speed, power, agility, strength, and stability. Athletic Republic conducts functionality testing through their Plyo Press Power Quotient (3PQ), video running analysis on their famous AR High-Speed Running Treadmill, and full-body assessments to identify each athlete's strengths and weaknesses to pinpoint where the emphasis of their training should focus on.

"Vandi and her family are the quintessential example of what we look for in our partners at Athletic Republic," said CEO Charlie Graves. "Having trained as a young athlete at Acceleration she not only has a strong understanding of the sports science, but a passion for athletics and the desire to provide unmatched customer service to her community. We're extremely grateful to expand in the Indianapolis market with such an impressive franchise partner."

Athletic Republic South Indy is open six days a week (Mon-Sat) and available for private training and team training. Interested athletes are encouraged to take advantage of special Founder's pricing options, which will be in effect for only a limited time after the grand opening. For more information on Athletic Republic South Indianapolis, hours and memberships, please visit www.SouthIndy.AthleticRepublic.com or call 463-777-2697.

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the nation's premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training. With technologically advanced equipment, Athletic Republic tracks and showcases the improvements an athlete experiences through their training regimen. The brand is the leading sports performance franchisor, with over 80 training centers and over two million athletes trained in the program. It is the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, stability, agility and stamina. For more information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

SOURCE Athletic Republic