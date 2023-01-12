Pavion Acquires Short Circuit Electronics, Inc.

Acquisition expands Pavion's footprint in video security and surveillance

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of agile, integrated systems for fire, safety, security, and critical communications has acquired Short Circuit Electronics, Inc. ("Short Circuit" or the "Company"). The acquisition expands Pavion's footprint in installation, repair, removal, on-site support, and monitoring of on-premise and on-demand video security and surveillance equipment.

It is the eleventh acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

Established in 1988, Short Circuit quickly became one of the leading CCTV equipment service providers in the country. The Company's service offerings currently include video security, surveillance, and access control systems installation and service along with equipment removal, refurbishment, and repair. Short Circuit serves more than 40,000 locations across all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Canada from its headquarters in Lee's Summit, Mo.

The acquisition supports Pavion's strategic growth as a systems integrator across three key business units: fire, security, and critical communications. According to President and CEO, Joe Oliveri, the addition of Short Circuit complements Pavion's legacy in providing physical and cyber security and active central monitoring, among other security services.

"Security is already a big part of our business, and one that we're continuously looking to build," Oliveri explained. "Short Circuit adds significantly to the depth and breadth of services we're able to provide throughout North America, which is an important part of our long-term business growth."

"We're thrilled to welcome Short Circuit to the growing Pavion portfolio," said Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point. "This strategic acquisition enhances our security capabilities while adding further opportunities to serve customers across a broader suite of solutions."

For David Israel, Co-Founder and Vice President of Short Circuit Electronics, the synergy between his business and Pavion was clear from the beginning. "Pavion has a large security practice that's well-aligned to our business and can provide additional security, fire, and integration services to our customers," Israel said. "But it's the company and customer culture that solidified the deal for us. Our core values are the same; both revolve around serving people first and foremost, which was important to us."

Oliveri noted Pavion will continue its strategic acquisition program while investing in integration and optimization in order to best serve customers and fuel growth. Officially launched in October 2022, Pavion unites 12 legacy brands across its three business units: CTSI, DavEd Fire Systems, Collaborative Technology Solutions, The Protection Bureau, Star Asset Security, iON247, AFA Protective Systems, Structure Works, Enterprise Security Solutions, Systems Electronics, Firecom and now, Short Circuit Electronics.

Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital was the sole advisor to Short Circuit on the transaction.

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 41 U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at Pavion.com .

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire wellpositioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com .

About Short Circuit Electronics, Inc.

Short Circuit Electronics, Inc. provides video security systems installation, equipment removal and refurbishment, and repair; phone and field support; It serves more than 40,000 locations across all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada from its headquarters in Lee's Summit, Mo. Visit shortcircuitinc.com for more information.

