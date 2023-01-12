Palliative Care Providers Using Axxess Can Expand Business With Medicare and Medicaid Payments

Axxess Solution Earns ONC CEHRT Designation as Meeting CMS Standards

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palliative care providers using Axxess can now expand their business with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) payment models. Axxess Palliative Care has earned the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) certified electronic health record technology (CEHRT) designation. CEHRT recognizes that Axxess' palliative care solution complies with CMS standards.

"The ONC CEHRT designation opens the door for new payment agreements and opportunities for our clients," said Axxess Founder and CEO John Olajide. "We developed the first standalone palliative care solution, and we continue to be intentional about how we advance it. Along with our CHAP Verified status, ONC CEHRT demonstrates that our clients can put their trust in Axxess."

To meet the criteria for ONC CEHRT, Axxess Palliative met certification criteria for audit reports, end-user device encryption, multi-factor authentication, accessibility-centered design and more.

Additional details regarding the CEHRT designation include:

Developer Name: Axxess

Product Name: Axxess Palliative

Product Version: v01

Developer Website: www.axxess.com

Physical Address: 16000 Dallas Parkway, Ste 700N, Dallas, TX 75248

Email: akillebrew@axxess.com

Phone Number: (214) 912-9916

Contact Name: Adrian Killebrew

Date of Certification: December 22, 2022

Certification Edition: 2015 Cures Update

Unique Certification Number: 15.07.07.3134.AX02.01.00.0.221222

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

