Built In Honors One Six Solutions in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Built In Honors One Six Solutions in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

One Six Solutions Earns Chicago Best Startups to Work For on Built In's Best Places to Work List

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that One Six Solutions was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, One Six Solutions earned a place on Chicago Best Startups to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Mike Galvin, CEO and Co-Founder at One Six Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to be selected by Built In as one of the Best Places To Work in 2023. It says a lot about who we are as a firm, how we value our team and our unwavering commitment to our clients".

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT ONE SIX SOLUTIONS

As a premier partner across technology vendors like Snowflake, Matillion, and Fivetran, One Six enables companies to leverage modern cloud data platforms to transform their business. The unique combination of cloud, data, and application development capabilities allows One Six to solve a broad range of client challenges with speed and agility that sets it apart from traditional service providers.

Contacts: Mike Galvin, mike.galvin@onesixsolutions.com

Ajit Monteiro, ajit.monteiro@onesixsolutions.com

View original content:

SOURCE One Six Solutions