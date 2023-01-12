ATIF and Profitech Securities signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement to assist high-quality companies getting listed primarily on the U.S Capital Markets

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "ATIF") announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Profitech Securities Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Profitech Securities"). Pursuant to the Agreement, for a period of one year, both the parties will pull their resources and organize international events to attract companies to participate in and promote financial activities. ATIF will actively provide financial advisory services and listing consulting advisory services for high-potential companies and work with Profitech Securities to facilitate a faster process for Hong Kong companies getting listed primarily on the US Capital Markets.

Jun Liu, president, Chairman and CEO of ATIF, expressed the hope to take this Agreement as an opportunity to consolidate the existing cooperation, further deepen the cooperation in the fields of enterprise listing counseling, securities trading services, strategic cooperation projects, fund investment, and jointly promote the extension and development of both sides of the business. At the signing ceremony for the Agreement, Jun Liu said: "With this new cooperation with Profitech Securities, ATIF will leverage its rich IPO counseling experience and diversified international financial consulting services to promote the cooperation on a wider, deeper and higher level, boosting the business of both the parties to accelerate the formation of a "1+1>2" multiplier effect and achieve mutual growth."

About Profitech Securities

Profitech Securities Limited is a licensed corporation in Hong Kong, central code: BOA307, incorporated in Hong Kong in 2018. Based in Hong Kong and facing the world, Profitech Securities provides securities trading, IPO, Chinese dollar bonds, listing guidance and other services based on Hong Kong license business and investment banking business. Relying on the advantages of the Internet, Profitech Securities provides customers with safe and convenient trading services and helps customers realize wealth accumulation.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Los Angeles-based financial company that provides professional and compliant IPO and M&A advisory services to companies through a combination of business, financial, counseling and consulting services. ATIF has extremely professional and skilled business and financial services experience, and has successfully provided dozens of companies with full U.S. IPO counseling and consulting services to date. ATIF owns a comprehensive financial services network platform www.IPOEX.com, developed by a strong team of technology development and network experts, which provides SMEs with one-stop services across digital finance, business consulting, asset securitization and digitization. ATIF was awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

Since its establishment in 2015, ATIF has insisted on being customer-centric. ATIF has guided dozens of companies to enter the capital markets and complete their leapfrog development. At present, it has established cooperative relations with a number of service agencies, supporting companies to complete the listing work and enhancing its ability to serve companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, "estimated," "projected," Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "predict", "plan", "intend", "believe", "seek", "may", "will", "should", "future", "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the opposite of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and may cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors include future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenses, cash balances and other financial items; Ability to manage growth and expansion; Current and future economic and political conditions; The ability to compete in industries with low barriers to entry; The ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditure in the future. Ability to attract new customers and further enhance brand awareness; Ability to hire and retain qualified management and key staff; Trends and competition in the financial advisory services industry; Pandemic or epidemic disease; Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the expected results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not interpret forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent only the beliefs and assumptions of our management as of the date such statements are made. The above forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

