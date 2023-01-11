WENDY'S TURNS FANS' LUCK AROUND BY REINVENTING FRY-DAY THE THIRTEENTH

Wendy's Restaurants Serving Up Good Fortune in the Form of Free Food All Month Long*

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

No One Has to be Unlucky This Fry-Day the Thirteenth as Wendy’s Is Serving Good Fortune for All in the Form of Free Food (PRNewswire)

WHAT:

Wendy's® is turning Friday the 13th into FRY-day the 13th with a FREE Hot & Crispy Fries with purchase* offer for fans. But, the good fortune doesn't stop there. Each week this month, fans can enjoy an irresistible deal via the Wendy's mobile app. Lucky you.

WHERE & WHEN:

Every day can feel like a lucky Fry-day at Wendy's with fries guaranteed hot and crispy every single time**, but be sure to mark your calendar for these irresistible deals:

FRY-DAY the 13th – Thursday, 1/19 : FREE Any Size a La Carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase*. Mobile order only.

Fry-day, 1/20 – Sunday, 1/22 : FREE 6-piece Nuggets with any Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase*. Mobile order only.

Monday, 1/23 – Sunday, 1/29 : FREE Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase*. Mobile order only.

Monday, 1/30 – Monday, 2/6: BOGO Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry*. Mobile order only.

HOW:

Download the Wendy's mobile app , apply one of the delicious deals to your mobile order and either head to your local Wendy's restaurant to redeem or opt for in-app delivery.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for limited time. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Mobile order only. Not valid within combo or with any other offer. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.

**If your fries aren't hot and crispy, bring them back and we'll replace them.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company