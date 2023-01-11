OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES 20TH ANNIVERSARY SALE

Line Celebrates with Special Gift of FREE Shipboard Credit on over 100 Voyages

Limited-Time Sale Opens for Bookings January 16, 2023

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is celebrating two esteemed decades delivering guests The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, Curated Travel Experiences and Small Ship Luxury with a limited-time 20th Anniversary Sale. To mark this momentous milestone, the cruise line will be featuring a special gift of up to $800 Shipboard Credit per stateroom or suite on 110 captivating voyages across seven ships sailing to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, Alaska, Asia and more. The destination-intensive itineraries are available to view here, with the 20th Anniversary Sale open for bookings from January 16, 2023, through February 28, 2023, at OceaniaCruises.com.

"With pent-up demand for luxury cruising at an all-time high, this exclusive sale is a treasure trove of possibilities for loyal repeat and first-time guests alike. It's aimed at reconnecting travelers with their spirit for adventure, while benefiting from a generous Shipboard Credit of up to $800 on over 100 sought-after sailings in 2023 and 2024, including our newest ship, Vista," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Each 20th Anniversary Sale fare features Oceania Cruises' generous OLife Choice package, which includes a choice of either FREE Shore Excursions, a FREE House Beverage Package, or FREE Shipboard Credit plus a 20th Anniversary BONUS Shipboard Credit of up to $800 on all bookings, no matter which OLife Choice amenity is chosen.

"From indulging in pampering at the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center or taking a deeper exploration ashore with one of our immersive shore excursions, we wanted to celebrate our special milestone with our valued guests. We have carefully curated a collection of intriguing itineraries for travelers to choose from, with an astounding mix of breathtaking destinations the world over," added Del Rio.

Guests on board all Oceania Cruises' small, luxurious vessels enjoy complimentary dining in all specialty restaurants with gourmet cuisine curated by world-renowned Master Chef Jacques Pepin, as well as the following inclusive amenities: FREE Internet; FREE 24-hour Room Service; FREE Fitness Classes; FREE Shuttles to City Centers; FREE Soft Drinks and Specialty Coffees, FREE Still and Sparkling Vero Water, and FREE Launderettes.

Highlight voyages from the 20th Anniversary Sale include:­

FJORDS, VIKINGS & CASTLES

18 days | Oslo to London

Riviera | Departs August 5, 2023

$800 Shipboard Credit Per Stateroom or Suite

Delve into the best of Norway on this expansive voyage that sails from the southern part of the country to the northernmost town, with stops including Kristiansand, Alesund, Hammerfest and Tromso, to name but a few. Guests can also enjoy explorations of the dramatically beautiful Faroe Islands and magical Orkney Islands, before sailing on to Edinburgh (Newhaven) ahead of Riviera's final call into London (Portsmouth).

SVALBARD & ARCTIC PASSAGE

15 days | Tromso to Reykjavik

Marina | Departs August 7, 2023

$800 Shipboard Credit Per Stateroom or Suite

Revel in a rare visit to Longyearbyen on the Svalbard archipelago, the northernmost settlement in the world, before continuing on for an extended survey of fjord-laced Iceland and Greenland, calling into Husavik, Siglufjordur, Paamiut, Nuuk and more – a fascinating and one-of-a-kind Arctic jaunt.

ALASKA TO CALIFORNIA MEDLEY

13 days | Vancouver to Los Angeles

Regatta | Departs September 7, 2023

$600 Shipboard Credit Per Stateroom or Suite

Set sail on a voyage spanning Alaska's breathtaking southeastern coast to California's southern shores. Along the way, experience treasures such as majestic Hubbard Glacier, Tlingit heritage and Astoria's exquisite wineries, as well as the small-town charms of Juneau, Skagway and Sitka.

SUMPTUOUS ARABIA

10 days | Abu Dhabi to Mumbai

Riviera | Departs December 29, 2023

$600 Shipboard Credit Per Stateroom or Suite

Marvel at the desert cities of Khasab and Muscat in Oman and the metropolitan hub of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where sleek architecture sits beside sumptuous palaces and mosques. Relish in an overnight stay in vibrant Mumbai and explore remote Sir Bani Yas, home to more than 17,000 free-roaming exotic animals.

ISLANDS TO INDOCHINA

15 days | Singapore to Bangkok

Riviera | Departs January 28, 2024

$800 Shipboard Credit Per Stateroom or Suite

Guests can enrich their soul amid the timeless traditions of Asia, with overnight stays in historic Saigon and gilded Bangkok as well as visits to unexpected treasures such as Borneo, Puerto Princesa and the enigmatic Sultanate of Brunei. This 15-day voyage also stops in Coron and Manila in the Philippines, as well as iconic Hue (Chan May) and Nha Trang in Vietnam.

MINARETS TO PALAZZI

12 days | Istanbul to Venice

Vista | Departs August 2, 2024

$600 Shipboard Credit Per Stateroom or Suite

From Istanbul's minaret-sprinkled skyline, cruise to the undisputed jewels of the Eastern Mediterranean, including once-volcanic Santorini, medieval Kotor, frozen-in-time Split, vibrant Dubrovnik and a charming surprise – the rarely visited, yet spectacular, Italian town of Ancona. Guests overnight in Venice before departing the cruise the next day to explore its famed canals, opulent palazzi and elegant churches.

ASTOUNDING AUSTRALASIA

24 days | Singapore to Auckland

Regatta | Departs November 14, 2024

$800 Shipboard Credit Per Stateroom or Suite

Celebrate a world of spectacular panoramas that features exotic Southeast Asia, Australia's charming northeastern outposts and New Zealand's magical North Island, with overnight stays in unspoiled Bali, sophisticated Sydney and friendly Auckland. On this 24-day sojourn, savor the buzz of Jakarta, the lush countryside of Bali (Benoa) and the tropical rainforest of Cairns, before crossing the Tasman to discover New Zealand's North Island.

THE EVOLUTION OF PERFECTION – A BETTER-THAN-EVER EXPERIENCE

OceaniaNEXT is Oceania Cruises' continual quest to evolve and elevate the guest experience. It focuses on the hallmarks that inspire guests to return to Oceania Cruises time and again: Exquisitely Crafted Cuisine, Curated Travel Experiences and Small Ship Luxury. The sweeping Re-inspiration of our entire fleet presents a symphony of entirely new suites and staterooms as well as elegant public spaces imbued with a new light, airy ambiance.

The signature onboard experience is better than ever too, with the addition of an extensive collection of new flavors and culinary experiences that transforms dining into a sublime experience and service into an art form. The gourmet cuisine has been entirely reimagined, from a bounty of new flavorful dishes at The Grand Dining Room to a Dom Pérignon pairing dinner that is the only one of its kind. Oceania Cruises' newest ship Vista offers multiple unique firsts in the realms of dining and guest experience.

Across all ships, holistic wellness encounters at Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center encourage a lifestyle of health and longevity, while new destination experiences such as Go Green, Go Local, Beyond Blueprints, Culinary Discovery Tours, Food & Wine Trails tours, and Wellness Discovery Tours by Aquamar encourage deeper explorations.

THE HEART OF THE EXPERIENCE

One aspect of the Oceania Cruises experience remains constant and unchanged: the trademark warm and personalized service. Whether guests are sailing for the first time or the fifteenth, they will note the ease with which the staff remembers their names and their preferences along with the genuine smiles and enthusiasm that can only come from the heart.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on 7 continents on voyages that range from 7 to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

