Canopy Health announces addition of St. Rose Hospital (Hayward) to its network

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health is pleased to announce the addition of St. Rose Hospital (Hayward) to its network alliance effective January 1, 2023. St. Rose Hospital has been serving the health care needs of the Hayward area for almost sixty years and is recognized for its leading-edge cardiology services, including being a designated STEMI (heart attack) Receiving Center by Alameda County. "St. Rose Hospital is a great addition to our strong network of hospitals throughout the Bay Area which includes UCSF Health, John Muir Health, Washington Hospital, Dignity Health and many others," says Canopy Health's Chief Network Development Officer, Chandra Welsh. "We partner with UnitedHealthcare and Health Net to offer more affordable access to Canopy Health's strong network of thirty hospitals and six medical groups, which now includes St. Rose Hospital."

"We are excited to join the Canopy Health network and provide quality services to Canopy Health members," stated Lex Reddy, CEO of St. Rose Hospital. "St. Rose continues to create a healthier community in Alameda County through our outstanding services including cardiology, emergency, diagnostics and women's health."

Canopy Health members accessing St. Rose Hospital will be referred in through their physicians at Hill Physicians Medical Group, the largest independent physician association in Northern California. "We are pleased to see the addition of St. Rose Hospital to Canopy Health's alliance, bringing greater access to high-quality care for Alameda County," says David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians and a Canopy Health board member.

Canopy Health's network has grown rapidly, adding nine new hospitals to its network since 2019. Following the most recent addition, the network will encompass 30 hospitals and nearly 6,000 providers in its Bay Area footprint. Through the Alliance Referral Program, Canopy Health members can seek referrals for care across the entire network, which includes Hill Physicians Medical Group, Meritage Medical Network, Providence Medical Network, John Muir Physician Network, Dignity Health Medical Network-Santa Cruz, and Santa Clara County IPA.

Most employers can offer their workforce access to the Canopy Health network, covering ten Bay Area counties, through select plans offered by UnitedHealthcare and Health Net. For more information on these plans and the eligibility criteria, employers should contact their licensed benefits broker or consultant.

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician and hospital owned medical alliance that delivers a refreshing approach to healthcare by providing affordable care from a network of exceptional physicians, hospitals and providers. Incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, including ownership and leadership by Hill Physicians Medical Group and John Muir Medical Group, Canopy Health developed a unique mission to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through strong alliances with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups. Every day we work to improve access, affordability, quality and member experience. Canopy Health will now include six large physician groups and 30 participating hospitals across ten Bay Area counties.

