OLPX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

OLPX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 17, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in OLPX:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/olaplex-class-action-lawsuit-submission-form?id=35421&from=4

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. NEWS - OLPX NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the offering documents; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Olaplex you have until January 17, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Olaplex securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the OLPX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/olaplex-class-action-lawsuit-submission-form?id=35421&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm