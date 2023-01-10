LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightsEDU Conference Agenda Set, Featuring Higher Education Marketing and Enrollment Experts

EducationDynamics, the industry leader in helping colleges and universities bridge the gap between higher education and career-focused adult students, has announced the speakers and session lineup for the 2023 InsightsEDU Conference, the definitive higher education conference that focuses exclusively on marketing to and engaging with adult, online, and returning student learners.

The 2023 conference, being held on March 7-9 in Denver, Colorado, features an incredible roster of higher education marketing professionals with a background in all areas of marketing, leadership, and enrollment designed to support colleges and universities by equipping them with insights into modern trends in marketing and student engagement.

"We're excited to bring this group of experts together to discuss the latest modern marketing trends, what they're seeing across campuses and share best practices for success in today's marketplace," said Bruce Douglas, CEO of EducationDynamics, "As the landscape of higher education evolves, we want to make sure that college and university leaders are connected with the knowledge they need to grow enrollments, and we hope to help provide that opportunity by organizing a conference full of innovative and impactful conversations."

This year's conference includes a keynote from Dr. Sherene McHenry, author of Navigate: Understanding the Five Types of People. She will present a keynote session offering strategies you can immediately implement to hold individuals accountable for tasks and behaviors. Protect high performers from burnout. Set yourself, your team, and those you serve up for even greater success. The keynote session is 11:45 am – 12:45 pm on Wednesday, March 8th.

Session highlights and speakers at-a-glance include:

Online College Students in 2023 : Carol Aslanian , Founder and President of Aslanian Market Research, EducationDynamics

Panel Discussion: Empowering Enrollment Growth Through Strategic Partnerships, featuring James Sparkman , Alpha Education, and Andy Miller , Indiana Wesleyan University

Panel Discussion: The future of Higher Ed Marketing, featuring Matt Loonam , LinkedIn, Don Batsford , Google, Tara Speck , Adobe

People, Data, and Strategy, Don Batsford , Head of Industry, Google, and Sarah Russell , Vice President of Marketing, EducationDynamics

Registration for InsightsEDU is open now. For a complete agenda or reserve your spot, visit the InsightsEDU conference website.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities achieve their enrollment goals through its unique ability to find the highest quality adult student prospects. As the trusted partner to more than 500 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g., paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to universities across the country. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.

