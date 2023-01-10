The new collection features styles inspired by iconic architects throughout history

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DUCHATEAU, the luxury brand known for its European-style wide-plank wood flooring is excited to announce its first ever designer collaboration with internationally recognized, award-winning interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Rooted in architectural references and reinvented for today's lifestyles, the new collection features six impeccable finishes inspired by iconic architects throughout history, all with the durability and style for which DUCHATEAU is known.

Martyn Lawrence Bullard x DUCHATEAU (PRNewswire)

DUCHATEAU TO LAUNCH FIRST DESIGNER FLOORING COLLECTION WITH WORLD RENOWNED INTERIOR DESIGNER MARTYN LAWRENCE BULLARD

Designed in California, the collection includes styles Niemeyer, Lutyens, Neutra, Napoleon III, Jeanneret, and Palladian, each with a distinctive hue based on its architectural reference. Niemeyer features a sun-soaked finish, inspired by colors found throughout Brazil, the homeland of famed architect Oscar Niemeyer. The matte-like style of Lutyens has a luminosity within, inspired by the English countryside residences designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens. Neutra features light tones with a touch of warm gold as seen in the mid-century homes of legendary Southern California architect Richard Neutra. The blond to mid-tan tones of Napoleon III capture the style that re-invigorated Parisian architecture by Georges-Eugene Haussmann, who Napoleon III enlisted to revitalize the City of Lights. Jeanneret is a full rich honey brown, a hue inspired by the furniture Swiss master Pierre Jeanneret designed for the extraordinary Chandigarh city in India. Palladian, the darkest of the line, features a dark espresso palette inspired by Italy's most important classical architect, Andrea Palladio.

"My collection with DUCHATEAU is inspired by some of history's greatest architects who have had a dramatic impact on the world of design, each with his own amazing story and aesthetic vision. These designs, rooted in historical reference, are timeless, offering a nod to the past while feeling completely modern and complementary to today's styles," explains Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

Bullard, recently named to Architectural Digest's prestigious AD100 list for the fifteenth consecutive year, is best known for the vibrant, sexy interiors he designs for his A-list clientele including Kylie Jenner, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, and Cher among others. His high-profile hospitality work includes the new Four Seasons Private Residences in Los Angeles, the award-winning Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara, and the beloved Sands Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, as well as several luxury properties throughout the US, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. Beyond his iconic interiors, Bullard is also recognized for his celebrated collections of products for the home which include textiles, wallcoverings, tile, furnishings, appliances, fixtures, rugs, and lighting for the world's finest manufacturers.

"For years, we have admired Martyn's incredible vision and passion, and knew that, for our first collaboration with an interior designer, he would be the perfect partner for DUCHATEAU. Martyn looked to six distinguished architects as the touchstones of his collection, and we spent months developing the distinctive finishes and colorways, to bring to market colors and textures that showcase Martyn's eye for style and quality," adds Patrick Bewley, Vice President of Marketing, DUCHATEAU.

The Martyn Lawrence Bullard Collection by DUCHATEAU is engineered from European white oak with a width of 9.5" and a length up to 86-5/8", featuring a UV lacquer and a brushed surface treatment—available for both commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.duchateau.com.

ABOUT MARTYN LAWRENCE BULLARD

Martyn Lawrence Bullard is a multi-award-winning Los Angeles-based interior designer renowned for his broad range of styles and eclectic, yet sophisticated and inviting interiors. Martyn has been consistently named one of the world's top 100 interior designers by Architectural Digest, featured permanently in Elle Décor's A-List, and named one of the top 25 designers by The Hollywood Reporter. His celebrity clientele includes Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Cher, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ellen Pompeo.

ABOUT DUCHATEAU

DUCHATEAU is a lifestyle brand specializing in the fine manufacture and design of luxury architectural finishes, including wood and wood-alternative flooring, 3D wood wall panels, and DUCHATEAU-branded kitchens, closets, bathrooms, and more. Founded in 2008, DUCHATEAU is known for its unparalleled marriage of old-world, traditional craftsmanship with natural materials and state-of-the-art technology. Its timeless, curated design statements reflect its passion for innovation, bridging nature with fashion and architecture. Today, DUCHATEAU is appreciated by some of the most well-respected brands, including Whole Foods, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ian Schrager hotels, and The Ritz Carlton. DUCHATEAU is also proud to support the environment through the DUGOOD initiative, which plants a tree for every hardwood floor sold. Visit duchateau.com for more information.

