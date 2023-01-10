Crossplane Capital Announces Team Promotions and New Hires

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossplane Capital ("Crossplane") is excited to announce six promotions and two new additions to the team after a successful 2022 that included 13 acquisitions (3 new platforms and 10 add-ons) and $413 million of new capital raised across Crossplane Capital Fund II, LP and co-investments. The six promotions were Greg Balliro to Partner, Katie Oswald to Managing Director - Business Development, Michael Bertrand to Vice President, Patrick Lynch and David Harris to Senior Associate and Will Huntsman to Senior Analyst.

Since joining Crossplane in November 2020, Greg has played a significant role in Crossplane's growth by leading or having leadership roles in closing two platforms and 16 add-on acquisitions. Prior to joining Crossplane, Greg spent time with private equity firms Prophet Equity and Energy Capital Partners, as well as Credit Suisse where he started his career.

"Not only has Greg had an incredible start to his career at Crossplane by closing 18 transactions in 25 months, but he is also the culture captain of our firm," said Managing Partner Brian Hegi. "Greg is a uniquely talented leader who combines strong investment acumen with the ability to relate and add value to all levels of an organization – from hourly workers to senior leadership."

Katie Oswald and Michael Bertrand were Crossplane's first and second hires, joining in March and August 2019, respectively. Under Katie's business development leadership, Crossplane has closed 8 platforms and 23 add-ons since 2019. Similarly, Michael has been involved with five platform acquisitions, stepped in as an interim portfolio company controller and developed training programs for new employees.

"As our first Crossplane hires, Katie and Michael have been instrumental in our firm's growth and success over the last 4 years," said Managing Partner Ben Eakes. "We look forward to them continuing to make significant contributions and taking on more responsibility. We are also excited about the well-deserved promotions of Patrick Lynch, David Harris and Will Huntsman, all of whom are extremely talented teammates that embody the Crossplane culture."

To support Crossplane's growing transaction volume and number of portfolio companies, Harrison Finkelstein joined in November 2022 as Vice President and Jerry Lopez joined the Crossplane Operations Team in January 2023 as Vice President, IT & Cybersecurity. Prior to Crossplane, Harrison was a Senior Associate at Sterling Investment Partners in Connecticut, and he began his career as an investment banking analyst with Morgan Stanley in New York. Jerry is a seasoned IT executive that combines IT consulting with Chief Information Officer experience within industrial companies. Most recently, he was an independent consultant after being Chief Information Officer of AF Global Corporation.

About Crossplane Capital

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.

